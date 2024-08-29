Jacob Binke, Managing Partner of The Birmingham Group, Featured in Rigzone

Jacob Binke, Managing Partner of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Rigzone

Ida could lead to the loss of specific labor-related jobs.” — Jacob Binke

Jacob Binke, Managing Partner of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Rigzone, World's First AI Drilling Engineer Is Currently in Training

The “world’s first AI drilling engineer” is currently in training, a statement sent to Rigzone by energy tech company eDrilling this week revealed.

“We’re building collaborative AI companions that enable engineering teams to free up to focus on strategic activities and strive for more ambitious goals,” the statement noted, highlighting that the company’s “first AI teammate” is named “Ida”.

“Using advanced algorithms, including natural language processing and reinforcement learning, Ida understands operational queries and delivers optimized decisions, predictive insights, and actionable recommendations tailored to each unique drilling scenario,” the statement added.

Offering his view, Jacob Binke, the President and CEO of Michigan based the Birmingham Group, an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, told Rigzone that “Ida could lead to the loss of specific labor-related jobs”.

Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/worlds_first_ai_drilling_engineer_is_currently_in_training-22-aug-2024-177845-article/



