U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Government of Mexico counterparts in Chihuahua continue law enforcement partnership on Se Busca Informacion initiative to find wanted criminals

Members of the public on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border are encouraged to report any info rmation they have regarding these targets

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican law enforcement partners in the State of Chihuahua announced five new criminal targets for the Se Busca Información initiative. Se Busca is a partnership between law enforcement in the United States and Mexico that names wanted individuals and seeks information from the public through an anonymous tipline to help apprehend dangerous criminals wanted on both sides of the border.

“The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are working every single day to combat the criminals and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) through a multilayered enforcement approach, together with our partners,” said Acting Deputy Commissioner Pete Flores. “The Se Busca initiative is a key part of these efforts to apprehend dangerous criminals wanted on both sides of the border – and we need the public’s help to identify and interdict these criminals that threaten our shared safety.”

The individuals being announced today as part of the Se Busca initiative are associated with TCOs and are wanted for crimes ranging from human smuggling and narcotics trafficking, to sex crimes against children and murder.

To encourage the public’s assistance in reporting, the individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards at locations throughout the El Paso, Texas region in the United States and across the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement via phone or WhatsApp message at +1 915-314-8194. The phone line is open 24 hours a day and calls will be received in English and Spanish. The calls go directly to an El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol call center. Information is then shared with law enforcement on both sides of the border.

Since 2019, the Se Busca initiative has run several campaigns along the U.S.-Mexican border, and they’ve led to the successful arrests of nine wanted subjects from previous campaigns and four additional criminals not on the target list, as a result of information received from the public to the tipline. These individuals were sought by both U.S. and Mexican law enforcement.

“This binational initiative between the United States and Mexico is in the best interest of both countries to promote a safer and more secure shared border region,” said Anthony “Scott” Good, U.S. Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector. “It is vital that we continue to engage with community stakeholders and individuals on both sides of the border to obtain their help in finding these dangerous criminals.”

