CBP officers seize $910K in methamphetamine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo International Bridge this week seized more than $910,000 in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance as summer travel traffic begins to fade and their effective application of inspection skill and technology yielded this significant seizure,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Laredo Port of Entry “These types of seizures perfectly illustrate CBP’s efforts to protect our communities from the harm caused by the smuggling of hard narcotics.”

Packages containing 101.89 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Aug. 27 at the Hidalgo International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2009 Dodge driven by a 48-year-old female lawful permanent U.S. resident for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon conducting a closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 95 packages containing a total of 101.89 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $910,903.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

