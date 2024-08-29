Launching Mobile Outreach Centers for Veterans

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of New York State’s first-ever Veterans Mobile Outreach Centers, equipping the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services with a fleet of three vehicles uniquely outfitted to assist Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families at any location across the state. The first of DVS's new Mobile Outreach Centers will be located at The Great New York State Fair today, where it is ready to serve Veterans, Service Members, and their families in attendance. An additional two Mobile Outreach Centers will launch in the coming months.

“These innovative centers are a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving those who have selflessly served us. By bringing essential services directly to our veterans, service members, and their families, we’re ensuring that support and resources are always within reach,” Governor Hochul said. “This embodies our dedication to giving back to those who have given so much for our country, and I am proud to see this vision come to life. Together, we’re making a meaningful difference in the lives of our heroes across New York.”

Debuting this week at The Great New York State Fair, and fulfilling one of Governor Hochul’s State of the State proposals, the Mobile Outreach Centers provide a unique and secure space for Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families to meet in confidence with a Veterans Benefits Advisor accredited by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), bringing this vital service to the places around New York State where Veterans, Service Members, and their families work, live, play, and thrive.

From a Mobile Outreach Center, a Veteran, Service Member, or Military Family member can work with a Veterans Benefits Advisor to file a claim or appeal for VA benefits, enroll in VA healthcare, receive guidance regarding the property tax exemption on their New York State residence, obtain their annual allotment of Fresh Connect Checks for redemption at farmers’ markets, and complete any other task that they would be able to fulfill inside a brick-and-mortar New York State Department of Veterans’ Services office.

Already, additional engagements are booked for the Veterans Outreach Centers, including participation in the New York State RV Show in Syracuse and the Veterans Day Parade in New York City, the largest single Veterans Day event in the United States. Individuals who would like to have a Veterans Mobile Outreach Center visit their community or take part in their event are encouraged to reach out to the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services at 1-888-838-7697 for scheduling.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “My daily vow as the Commissioner of this agency, and as a United States Marine Corps Veteran myself, is to find and serve. I know first-hand how valuable federal and state resources can be for a Veteran at any point in their transition journey from military service to civilian life. The Veterans Mobile Outreach Centers will make a tremendous difference in the lives of many, providing a convenient place of contact and an easily accessible point of service for Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families across every region of New York State.”

The Veterans Mobile Outreach Center initiative underscores New York State's steadfast commitment to supporting our state's Veterans, Service Members, and their families. This program is one among dozens of state veterans benefits and services administered by DVS and partner agencies that amount to investments of well over $200 million dollars supporting New York’s Veterans and their families in the current fiscal year.

About the Department of Veterans' Services

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services, which has served as the state's advocacy agency for veterans, service members, and military families since 1945, maintains an agency wide commitment of serving all veterans, service members, and military families in a wide range of practice areas, including claims and appeals for benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, discharge upgrade appeals to the United States Department of Defense, and claims for New York State benefits. Veterans, service members, and military families are encouraged to contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or its website to meet — in person or virtually — with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to address their needs and gain the full measure of benefits that they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.