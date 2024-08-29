Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / 4 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A4006688                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                       

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: August 29, 2024, at approximately 0728 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Concord

CROSS STREETS: Woodward Rd

WEATHER:        Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brittany Descoteaux

AGE: 33    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage

INJURIES: Suspected Minor 

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gary George

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruz

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major rear end damage

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Edward Brinkerhoff

AGE: 39   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F600

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side rear wheel axel

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Jakob Belanger

AGE: 26    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clearwater, FL

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Seltos

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end damage

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On August 29, 2024, at approximately 0728 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a four-vehicle crash on US Route 2 in Concord, near Woodward Rd. Troopers determined that Vehicle 2 and Vehicle 4 were in the westbound lane, stopped temporarily due to construction in the area. Vehicle 1 was travelling west and failed to observe Vehicle 2 stopped in the roadway and struck the rear of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 continued into the eastbound lane and struck the side of Vehicle 3. Vehicle 1 then re-entered the westbound lane and struck Vehicle 4 before coming to rest. The operator of Vehicle 1 was the only person transported for suspected minor injuries. This crash remains under investigation. Operator 1 was issued a VCVC for following too closely.

 

Troopers were assisted by members of CALEX and the Concord Fire Department. US Route 2 in Concord was shut down briefly due to this incident.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______7080807_______ T23 VSA ___1039____

