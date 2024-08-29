St. Johnsbury Barracks / 4 Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4006688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: August 29, 2024, at approximately 0728 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Concord
CROSS STREETS: Woodward Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brittany Descoteaux
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Gary George
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruz
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major rear end damage
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Edward Brinkerhoff
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F600
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side rear wheel axel
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Jakob Belanger
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clearwater, FL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Seltos
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 29, 2024, at approximately 0728 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a four-vehicle crash on US Route 2 in Concord, near Woodward Rd. Troopers determined that Vehicle 2 and Vehicle 4 were in the westbound lane, stopped temporarily due to construction in the area. Vehicle 1 was travelling west and failed to observe Vehicle 2 stopped in the roadway and struck the rear of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 continued into the eastbound lane and struck the side of Vehicle 3. Vehicle 1 then re-entered the westbound lane and struck Vehicle 4 before coming to rest. The operator of Vehicle 1 was the only person transported for suspected minor injuries. This crash remains under investigation. Operator 1 was issued a VCVC for following too closely.
Troopers were assisted by members of CALEX and the Concord Fire Department. US Route 2 in Concord was shut down briefly due to this incident.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______7080807_______ T23 VSA ___1039____
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.