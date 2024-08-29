Maʻipalaoa Bridge project extended through October 2024

Main, News Posted on Aug 29, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) updates the Māʻili community on the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.

HDOT is reevaluating the final bridge configuration to ensure the pedestrian path along the mauka side of the bridge meets standards to promote pedestrian safety. Due to this, the new estimated completion date for this project is the end of October 2024. Previously, HDOT estimated the project would be substantially completed by the end of August.

Crews completed the installation of concrete and metal railings along Maʻipalaoa Bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Removal of partially submerged concrete piles has been ongoing for the last few weeks and will continue in conjunction with work on the deck of the bridge. This work is expected to be complete in approximately two to three weeks, weather permitting.

Future work for project completion includes: the installation of asphalt pavement, signs and temporary striping, etc. This work will be announced as scheduled.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

