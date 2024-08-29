Wastewater discharge in Fort Dodge reaches Des Moines River

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a wastewater discharge at the City of Fort Dodge in Webster County.

On August 28, the DNR Field Office in Mason City was notified by the City of Fort Dodge of a wastewater discharge due to a contractor hitting a force main at the Kenyon Road bridge near the Des Moines River.

The discharge was discovered around 4:00 PM. The main transports untreated wastewater under the river to the wastewater treatment plant. It is estimated that approximately 400,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into the river. Repairs are complete, and cleanup efforts have begun.

Any downstream recreational users should take caution and stay out of the river at this time. No dead fish have been observed at this time. The Iowa DNR will follow up with the city for further assessment, and the investigation is ongoing.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.