EDRM Announces Clarity as Newest Trusted Partner

EDRM is proud to partner with Clarity to bring advanced AI deepfake detection and innovative workflows, in such an important time, to our community of practice...” — Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), is pleased to announce Clarity, a leading AI cybersecurity company with a mission of protecting against deepfakes and preserving trust in digital media and communication, has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

The ability to detect deepfakes in the legal environment is becoming mission-critical and requires the attention of the entire EDRM network. Deepfake technology is advancing at the speed of light, enabling the creation and proliferation of high-quality deepfake legal evidence quickly and at minimal or no costs. This has profound implications for the integrity of justice systems worldwide. Lawyers, in-house counsel, judges, and jury members can no longer fully trust their eyes and ears to distinguish between authentic and deepfake legal evidence in legal procedures. The advancement of such technology coincides with another trend, an emerging shift in eDiscovery data sources, leading to a significant increase in discoverable audio and video evidence, where deepfakes legal evidence can be found. Statistics by Relativity (presented at the Relativity Fest conference in London (2024)) indicate a 40% year-over-year growth in audio files and a 130% growth in video files on the Relativity platform. Considering all of the above, it’s not surprising that we see claims of deepfake evidence already surfacing by litigators in U.S. courts, casting a shadow of uncertainty on the integrity of our legal institutions.

In this context, Clarity's deepfake detection solution offers a new way for legal practitioners and forensic experts to collaborate in authenticating digital legal evidence, using Clarity’s detection technology seemingly integrated into e-discovery platforms such as Relativity,and helps them to restore trust in digital legal evidence, mitigates reputational risks, reduces e-discovery costs and streamlines the e-discovery process.

"We collaborated with top Am Law 100 firms, forensic experts, and other leaders in the e-discovery market to develop solutions that authenticate digital legal media and are tailored to the specific legal, security, privacy, and regulatory needs of the legal industry," said Gil Avriel, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at Clarity. "With the help of our advisory board, including the former Co-CEO of Cellebrite, we designed solutions that foster “triangles of collaboration,” where lawyers and forensic experts can join hands using our patented AI technology to uphold the integrity of our justice system. We are excited to solidify our partnership with EDRM and commend their exceptional thought leadership. We also extend our gratitude to Relativity for their vision of recognizing the need to tackle this emerging challenge now and for working with us on this issue."

“eDiscovery lives and dies on persuasive, authenticated, and admissible electronic evidence,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is proud to partner with Clarity to bring advanced AI deepfake detection technology and new innovative workflows, in such an important time, to our community of practice and to promote with Clarity various thought leadership activities on deepfakes in the legal system with Clarity.”

The EDRM- Clarity working group and White paper: “Deepfakes in Legal Proceedings - a Strategic Framework for Collaborative Solutions”.

“EDRM and Clarity led a working group composed of eDiscovery thought-leaders and forensic experts, exploring ways to help the legal community shift the discussion on deepfakes in the justice system from the problem space to a solution-based approach,” said Mary Mack from EDRM.

The working group published a white paper titled “Deepfakes in Legal Proceedings - a Strategic Framework for Collaborative Solutions”. The co-authors of the white paper are (in alphabetic order): ​​⁠ ⁠Gil Avriel (Clarity), Jerry Bui (FTI Consulting), Stephen Dooley (Sullivan & Cromwell)⁠, Chris Haley (Relativity), ⁠ ⁠Ruth Hauswirth (Cooley), ⁠Mary Mack (EDRM), Dan Regard (iDiscovery Solutions), Judge Xavier Rodriguez (US District Court, Western District of Texas), Kaylee Walstad (EDRM) and ⁠Paul Weiner (Littler Mendelson P.C.). In the white paper, the working group investigated the EDRM to identify the stages where deepfake legal evidence can be presented and to highlight the stakeholders’ involvement at each stage and how we can collaborate in detecting them.

The white paper also introduced a new diagram for the legal community titled “Deepfake Detection in the eDiscovery Reference Model” and a strategic framework to increase collaboration among lawyers, AI detection companies such as Clarity, Forensic experts, and E-discovery platforms such as Relativity. The white paper will be presented at a panel at the Relativity Fest Annual Conference (Chicago, September 26 at 3:30 pm) titled “Deepfakes in eDiscovery: A Joint Framework for Solutions”. The white paper is available here: https://www.law.com/legaltechnews/2024/09/03/deepfakes-in-legal-proceedings-a-strategic-framework-for-collaborative-solutions/.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Clarity are the ability to connect, network, and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes, and standards. This partnership allows Clarity access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments, with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

