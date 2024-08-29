Rebuilding McHenry County: Road, bridge projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, August 29 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout Illinois

CHICAGO - Highlighting one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in McHenry County are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Eight projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $79 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in McHenry County and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."

Of the six major projects in McHenry County, four are scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining two are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2026.

U.S. 14 (Division Street) from Crowley Road to Illinois 173 (Diggins Road) includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this summer. Expect daily lane closures.

U.S. 14 (Division Street) from U.S. 14/Illinois 173 (Division Street): Brink Street to Diggins Street and Illinois 173 (Diggins Street): Division Street to east of Garfield Street resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer. Expect daily lane closures.

U.S. 14 from Brink Street to east of Park Lane Drive resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project began in spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall. Daily lane closures are needed.

U.S. 14 (Division Street) at Rush Creek north of Illinois 23 bridge deck resurfacing, bridge joint replacement and repair. The project is anticipated to begin this summer and be completed this fall. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

Illinois 47 (Seminary Street) at Illinois 176 and at Pleasant Valley Road includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project is anticipated to begin this fall and be completed in fall 2026. Expect daily lane closures.

Illinois 173 from Alden Road to Madison Avenue includes resurfacing, rumble strip installation and drainage improvements. The project is anticipated to begin this summer and be completed in summer 2025. Expect daily lane closures.

"Rebuild Illinois continues to make a positive impact in McHenry County," said state Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford). "I hear from local residents regularly about the need to resurface Illinois 173 as well as other highways in the region. Together, we are fulfilling our promise to improve road and bridge safety for McHenry County families for decades to come. I would like to thank IDOT and the hardworking men and women of our construction crews for seeing these projects through from start to finish."

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in McHenry County that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."