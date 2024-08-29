Meta selects Aiken County for first South Carolina data center

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Meta today announced it is establishing the company’s first South Carolina operation with a new data center in Aiken County. The $800 million investment will support 100 new operational jobs.

Meta's data centers are part of the global infrastructure that powers the company’s technologies and services, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Once operational, the 715,000-square-foot data center, located in the Sage Mill Industrial Park in Aiken County, will be optimized for Meta’s artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The data center’s electricity use will be matched with 100% renewable energy, and Meta will work with local partners to add new renewables to the grid. The campus will also achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification once operational.

The Aiken County data center will be Meta’s 22nd data center in the U.S. and 26th in the world. It is expected to be operational in spring 2027. Meta is committed to hiring locally and working with local partners to construct, operate, supply and maintain its data centers. Job opportunities will be available on the Meta careers page.

QUOTES

“We are excited to make Aiken County our new home and are committed to playing a positive role here and investing in the community’s long-term vitality. South Carolina stood out as an outstanding location for our newest data center thanks to its great access to infrastructure and energy, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners. Our thanks go out to all who have helped get us here.” -Meta Director of Data Center Strategy Kevin Janda

"Meta's decision to locate its newest operation in Aiken County is a major win for South Carolina's thriving technology industry. Meta's $800 million investment will significantly impact our economy, creating valuable jobs and further driving innovation. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Meta that will benefit our communities and enhance our state's reputation as a technological leader." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When a globally recognized company like Meta chooses to invest in South Carolina, it speaks volumes about our state’s world-class business environment and workforce. We welcome Meta’s new operation and the job opportunities it will bring to the Aiken County community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am pleased to see this major new investment in Aiken County’s high-end industrial sector. It will be a significant addition to our tax base, and it demonstrates the wisdom of maintaining a low-tax, business-friendly environment. This is a huge win for Aiken County and South Carolina as a whole.” -Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that Aiken County and the Western South Carolina region can compete in the knowledge-based economy. The investment of $800 million and the creation of 100 new jobs by Meta is a powerful statement on their part. We look forward to working closely with them.” -Western SC Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury

FIVE FAST FACTS