Wayman College of Aeronautics Receives F-1 Visa Authorization, Expanding Work Opportunities for International Students

Wayman College of Aeronautics has received F-1 Visa authorization. This allows international students work in the USA as pilots for 12 months after graduation.

The opportunity to work is critical for international students. It is very difficult to build experience as a pilot around the globe and this is a world-wide career.” — Wayman Eddy Luy

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayman College of Aeronautics , South Florida’s premier institution dedicated to aviation education, is thrilled to announce that it has received F-1 Visa authorization, marking a significant milestone in its mission to provide top-tier aviation training to students from around the globe.This authorization allows international students to enroll in Wayman College of Aeronautics’ Associate of Science degrees in Aeronautics (Pilot). With the F-1 Visa, students can now fully immerse themselves in their studies while benefiting from extended opportunities for practical training. This includes up to 12 months of Optional Practical Training (OPT) post-graduation as a flight instructor or with U.S. airline and jet charter companies."We are excited to welcome more international students through the F-1 Visa program," said Wayman Eddy Luy, Vice President of Communication. "The opportunity to work is critical for international students. It is very difficult to build experience as a pilot around the globe and this is a world-wide career."Wayman College of Aeronautics, formerly known as Wayman Aviation Academy , has been a leader in aviation education since 1987. The institution’s rebranding earlier this year reflects its broader academic offerings and renewed focus on providing a comprehensive educational experience. With this F-1 Visa authorization, Wayman College of Aeronautics continues to build on its legacy of training skilled pilots and aviation professionals who are making an impact worldwide.International students at Wayman College of Aeronautics will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, advanced training equipment, and a curriculum that aligns with the latest industry standards. The F-1 Visa program enhances the College's ability to offer a truly global educational experience, fostering diversity and enriching the learning environment for all students.For more information about Wayman College of Aeronautics and its programs, please visit www.wayman.edu/college About Wayman College of AeronauticsFounded in 1987, Wayman College of Aeronautics is a leading institution in aviation education, offering a range of Associate degrees and FAA-approved flight training programs. This is includes AS degrees in Aeronautics (pilot), Aviation Management and Aviation Maintenance Management. Located at Hollywood North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida, the college is committed to Changing Lives Through Aviation by developing the skills and attitudes for safe, successful and professional pilots around the world.ContactWayman College of AeronauticsEmail: eduardo@wayman.eduWebsite: www.wayman.edu

