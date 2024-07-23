Wayman College of Aeronautics rebrands from Aviation Academy
Wayman Aviation Academy is rebranding to Wayman College of Aeronautics. Offering Associate Degrees for Pilots, Maintenance Management and Aviation Management
This helps the school fulfill its mission of “Changing Lives Through Aviation"”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayman College of Aeronautics takes flight from South Florida’s largest flight school
Wayman Aviation Academy, a 37 year institution in aviation education, is excited to announce its rebranding to Wayman College of Aeronautics. This name change reflects the academy’s expanded academic offerings and its commitment to providing comprehensive, industry-leading aviation education to fulfill its mission of “Changing Lives Through Aviation.”
Elevating Academic Excellence
Since its inception in 1987, Wayman has been dedicated to delivering high-quality flight training and associated services across the world. With a strong emphasis on economic accessibility and superior training standards, the academy has consistently produced thousands of skilled aviation professionals coming from more than 80 different countries, who are now contributing to the global aviation industry. Alumni are flying around the world for many major operators including American Airlines, Delta, United, Spirit, LATAM, Singapore Airlines and many more.
The transition to Wayman College of Aeronautics signifies the institution's evolution into a more robust educational entity, offering a broader range of academic programs designed to meet the diverse needs of the aviation sector. This change underscores the college’s dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and the professional development of its students.
Expanded Program Offerings
Wayman College of Aeronautics will continue to provide its hallmark FAA-approved flight training programs, while also expanding its academic portfolio to include associate degrees in Aeronautics (Pilot), Aviation Management, and Aviation Maintenance Management. These programs are designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and credentials required for successful careers in various aviation disciplines.
Enhanced Educational Experience
With the name change comes an enhanced educational experience for students. The college is committed to providing state-of-the-art facilities, advanced training equipment, and a curriculum that integrates the latest industry standards and technological advancements. This includes Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) for instructors, which has become the new standard at modern airlines, and a robust Safety Management System (SMS) which is used in airline operations but rarely in flight training. Students will benefit from a learning environment that fosters practical skills, critical thinking, and a deep understanding of the aviation industry.
Industry Recognition and Accreditation
Wayman College of Aeronautics is proud to be institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education. The college also holds FAA authorization as a Part 141 Certified flight training center and Part 145 Repair Station servicing our fleet with all maintenance performed in-house. Graduates of our College programs earn a R-ATP (Restricted Airline Transport Pilot) certificate with reduced flight hours.
Commitment to Student Success
The rebranding to Wayman College of Aeronautics reflects a steadfast commitment to student success. The college offers comprehensive support services, including private Sallie Mae student loans, career counseling, and job placement assistance. The college established partnerships with major airlines such as Spirit and Silver, bolstering opportunities for its students. With a strong network of alumni, students are well-positioned to achieve their career aspirations in the aviation industry.
Join Us on This Exciting Journey
As Wayman College of Aeronautics, we invite aspiring aviation professionals to join us on this exciting journey. Whether you are aiming to become a pilot, an aviation manager, or an aircraft maintenance technician, our college is dedicated to helping you achieve your goals and soar to new heights.
For more information about Wayman College of Aeronautics and our programs, please visit our website at Wayman College of Aeronautics or contact us at fly@wayman.edu
About Wayman College of Aeronautics
Founded in 1987, Wayman College of Aeronautics (formerly Wayman Aviation Academy) is a premier institution dedicated to providing top-tier aviation education and training. Located at Hollywood North Perry Airport (KHWO) in Pembroke Pines, Florida, the college offers a range of associate degrees and flight training programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in the aviation industry.
