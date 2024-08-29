The Second Annual Bhagavad Gītā Pariksha

The winners of the 2nd Annual Bhagavad Gita Pariksha Context at the Hindu Society of North Carolina Participants taking the written part of the Bhagavad Gita Pariksha Shri Aravind Swami, VP of Operations gives a presentation about Hindu University of America to a large audience.

Fifty-one student competitors, supported by their enthusiastic families, participated in the Gītā Pariksha at the Hindu Society of North Carolina on Aug 24th.

We hope this pilot program catches on and more Hindu Temples in North America come forward to create this competition in their communities in partnership with HUA.” — Shri Kalyan Viswanathan, President of HUA

MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifty-One (51) students from North Carolina, mostly from the Triangle Area participated in this year’s Bhagavad Gītā Pariksha (BGP) competition on August 24th. Over 200 members of the community attended to cheer the students and a $10,000 prize pool was awarded to the winners who showed exemplary knowledge and understanding of the Bhagavad Gītā.In the Elementary Section, Srikeerthi Tirumalapeddinti (age 7) and Renusri Palemkota (age 9) tied for First Place with Riaan Patel (age 9) Winning Third Place. In the Junior Section, Jayanth Avula (age 13) was the First Place winner, with his twin brother Jathin Avula (age 13) the Second Place finisher, and Akshaj Vemuri (age 12) the Third Place winner. In the Senior Section, Maithili Kulkarni (age 20) was the First Place finisher with Amishi Gupta (age 14) in Second Place and Ayush Tripathi (age 14) in Third Place. The prizes, including participatory certificates and medals awarded by Dr. Raj Polavaram and Dr. Kishor Trivedi in a closing celebratory session.Shri Kalyan Viswanathan, President of Hindu University , said, "We hope this pilot program catches on and more Hindu Temples in North America come forward to create this competition in their communities in partnership with HUA. We aspire to enable young Hindus to grow up with the Bhagavad Gītā as a companion resource for the rest of their lives."Dr. Kalika Uttarkar, Faculty at HUA who served as a judge and test writer for the BGP shares that “We are trying to inculcate into the students that knowledge without application is redundant, so philosophy of Gītā needs behavioral application. This competition helps parents open the doors of culture to their children." She went further into the depth and purpose of the BGP, "Language is a window, isn’t it? Not being able to transfer their wisdom through English, it is important for Indian born parents to find ways to share cultural history and heritage."The competition included three categories: Elementary (K-4th grade), Junior (5th-8th grade) and Senior (9th grade and above). In the Elementary competition, participants chanted five shlokas from a selected set of 25 shlokas and explained their meaning. The Junior and Senior competitors took a written exam in the morning with the top five scorers in each category interviewed on their understanding of the concepts of the Bhagavad Gītā during the afternoon finals. In between the morning and afternoon sessions, families had lunch, students participated in the unique game of Gītā Shloka Antakshari, and chanted Adhyayas 16 and 17.The Second Annual Gītā Pariksha was hosted by the Hindu Society of North Carolina (HSNC) in a joint effort with Sri Venkateswara Temple of NC, Radio Nyra, and Bharat FM. Co-Sponsors organized volunteers, raised funds, and created a unique competition that elevated and shared discourse around the Bhagavad Gītā.Shri Manoj Pandya, President of HSNC added, “There are lots of tests for chanting but we wanted to emphasize the meaning as well.” Dr. Raj Polavaram, Chair of Friends of Hindu University of America, NC Chapter, said “People these days glamorize temporary, transient things, but what if we make the good things like Gītā more fun? So that’s why we came up with this idea of the Gītā Pariksha. We started this initiative last year, are very extremely pleased with the response this year, and look forward to creating regional competitions and making it a national competition next year!”###Hindu University of America provides education in knowledge systems based in Hindu thought involving critical inquiry, ethics, and self-reflection. HUA is committed to fostering the culture and traditions of Hindu Dharma in an atmosphere of academic excellence, through community education courses, and local events designed to energize the community. Dr. Uttarkar will be teaching a course on Hindu Dharmic Parenting starting in October. If you think your children and community would enjoy such a Gītā Pariksha competition in your city, reach out to Director of Outreach, Ankur Patel.

