UNRL x NFL Vol. 4 – Eight NFL Teams, New Limited-Edition Styles

UNRL x NFL Vol. 4

UNRL launching the fourth volume of it's NFL Limited-Edition Collaboration, featuring eight teams throughout the 2024 NFL season

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNRL, a premium athleisure brand, is excited to announce the launch of Volume 4 in its NFL Limited-Edition Collaboration. This season, the collection will feature eight NFL teams, including four new teams making their debut with UNRL. The collection will be rolled out in four exclusive drops throughout the NFL season. Fans can expect a series of unique and innovative designs that stay true to UNRL's exceptional craftsmanship and premium standards.THE EIGHT TEAMS: Minnesota Vikings (Hometown Collection), Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers.ONLINE DROP DATES:- Tuesday, September 10th @ 10AM CST- Tuesday, October 15th @ 10AM CST- Tuesday, November 26th @ 10AM CST- Tuesday, December 10th @ 10AM CST“The entire team at UNRL is excited to bring this collaboration to life,” explained Growth Marketing Manager, Jake Knopick. “We knew this year was going to be different after having secured a league-wide license and expanding to four teams last year. We’re excited as always to showcase the Vikings Hometown Collection, and to deliver a premium twist on fanwear to the seven other markets that have such loyal fan bases deserving of high-quality team gear.”Mark your calendars – you won’t want to miss this unique collaboration. Full detail including team selections, drop dates, where to purchase and more can be found at UNRL.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.