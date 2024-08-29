Minister Maropene Ramokgopa: Launch of Private Sector Voluntary National Review Report

Executive Director of Global Compact Network South Africa, Dr Achieng Ojwang

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr Nelson Muffuh,

Group Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at ABSA, Ms Punki Modise,

Executive Head of External Affairs & Sustainability at Anglo-American, Ms Yvonne Mfolo,

Distinguished Panellists, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Esteemed Business Leaders, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good Morning,

It is my distinct honour to join you today as we launch the Private Sector Voluntary National Review (VNR) Report on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) report for South Africa.

This occasion marks a significant milestone in our collective journey toward sustainable development, underscoring the private sector's crucial role in achieving the SDGs.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations (UN) Member States in 2015, presents a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. At the heart of this agenda lie the 17 SDGs, which address our global challenges, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, and peace and justice.

The private sector is not just a participant in this global endeavour; it is a key driver. Large and small businesses are instrumental in creating jobs, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth.

However, beyond economic contributions, the private sector's role in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is not just significant; it is indispensable. It holds the power to influence positive social and environmental change.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Significant strides have marked South Africa’s journey toward achieving the SDGs, yet challenges remain. South Africa has made significant strides in poverty reduction, education, and health.

Our poverty rate has declined, school enrolment has increased, and access to healthcare services has improved. These achievements are a testament to our policies' effectiveness and our people's dedication.

Our country is navigating complex socio-economic issues, including unemployment, inequality, and the impacts of climate change. We acknowledge these challenges and are committed to addressing them. Within this context, the private sector's contribution becomes even more critical.

The VNR report we are launching today is a testament to the collective efforts of our private sector in advancing the SDGs. It provides an opportunity to showcase the innovative solutions and responsible practices that are contributing to our national and global goals. The report also offers insights into areas where we must do more and do better, thereby guiding our future actions.

The theme of partnership is central to the 2030 Agenda, as encapsulated in SDG 17 on Partnerships for the Goals. The private sector, government, civil society, and other stakeholders must collaborate to create an enabling environment for sustainable development. This report is a testament to the power of partnerships, as it reflects the concerted efforts of multiple sectors working together to achieve shared objectives.

The partnership between the Government of South Africa and the UN Global Compact is a testament to our commitment to the SDGs. This collaboration has provided a platform for engaging the private sector, civil society, and various stakeholders in driving sustainable development.

By aligning our national strategies with global best practices, we have created synergies that amplify our impact.

Executive Director,

Our Government under the leadership of His Excellency, President Ramaphosa is committed to implementing the SDGs, which are in alignment with our National Development Plan: Vision 2030 (our country’s lodestar for inclusive prosperity) and the Continental Agenda 2063. The alignment of South Africa's national policies with regional and global development agendas has significant impacts on both domestic and international levels.

At the regional level, South Africa's leadership in promoting intra-regional trade and investment contributes to economic growth and integration within the Southern African region. Enhanced cooperation on climate change and peacekeeping issues fosters stability and resilience across the continent.

At the global stage, our commitment to the SDGs enhances South Africa’s international reputation as a responsible global citizen.

By aligning our policies with global development priorities, South Africa demonstrates its commitment to addressing shared challenges such as poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation. This enhances the country's diplomatic standing and strengthens its partnerships with international organisations and donor countries.

Therefore, the private sector's alignment with these frameworks advances our national priorities and contributes to global progress.

The success stories highlighted in this report demonstrate the impact of strategic partnerships and the importance of aligning business strategies with the SDGs. As we celebrate the launch of this report, we must also acknowledge that our work is far from complete.

The SDGs are ambitious, and achieving them requires sustained commitment and action. The private sector must continue to innovate, invest in sustainable practices, and advocate for policies that support inclusive growth and development.

Moreover, transparency and accountability are key. The VNR process is not just a report but a tool for reflection, learning, and improvement. It is an opportunity for the private sector to demonstrate its commitment to the SDGs and to be held accountable for its contributions.

I urge all businesses, from multinational corporations to small enterprises, to see the SDGs not just as a framework for reporting but as a roadmap for long-term success.

Integrating the SDGs into core business strategies is not only the right thing to do but also smart business. Sustainable businesses are more resilient, innovative, and trusted by consumers and stakeholders alike.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let me express my deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to this report. As you know, initially, South Africa intended to submit its VNR in 2024.

However, due to the changes in government, this could not be achieved as the report had to be approved by the Cabinet.

In this regard, we have asked the UN to allow South Africa to present its SDG progress in 2025.

I therefore appeal to the private sector to be hands-on as we update the current version of the report. Your dedication to sustainable development is commendable, and your work is making a tangible difference.

As we prepare for the much-anticipated Summit of the Future later next month at the UN Headquarters, let us continue to work together, driven by the spirit of partnership, to build a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for all South Africans.

I thank you!!