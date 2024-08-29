DNR enforcement actions, published 08/29/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Cedar County

Jake Bolhmann, Kevin E. Anderson Revocable Trust, and Janet L. Anderson Revocable Trust

Submit documentation demonstrating the legal ownership of the facility; submit the 2024 manure management plan and annual compliance fee; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Lee County

Climax Molybdenum Company

Comply with its maintenance plan; install, certify, and operate a permanent sulfur dioxide monitoring system, carbon dioxide or oxygen monitoring system, and flow meter on the emission point ST20 stack; comply with its construction permits; submit the Title V emission inventories for 2011 through 2019 and pay Title V emission fees on 622 tons of unreported sulfur dioxide emissions; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.