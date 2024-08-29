Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $150 million in capital grants have been awarded to fund 37 projects in underserved communities across the State as part of the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative – New York's biggest investment in swimming since the New Deal. Additionally, the Governor announced the first round of funding from the $2 million secured in the FY 2025 Budget to make SUNY pools community anchors at 12 campuses across the State.

“Every region of New York State will soon have brand new public pools to help provide New York families with safe ways to learn how to swim,” Governor Hochul said. “There is a clear need and demand for reliable and accessible swimming facilities, and these programs will enhance the health and well-being of communities and families all across the State.”

The historic $150 million NY SWIMS investment to support pools in underserved communities is New York's biggest investment in swimming since the New Deal. The program provides grants between $50,000 and $10 million to help municipalities design, construct, rehabilitate, or modernize public swimming facilities, with a focus on supporting disadvantaged and underserved communities that lack access to safe swimming and outdoor recreation opportunities. Applications were evaluated on characteristics of project need, impact and viability. In addition to various costs to develop swimming areas, a portion of NY SWIMS grants can be used to add amenities, including splash pads, concession stands, picnic areas and playgrounds.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, and climate change will increase extreme heat events. NY SWIMS is providing the needed resources to build out municipal pools in high-need areas, connect New Yorkers to the State’s rivers and lakes, and invest in State Parks and pools. It is also promoting initiatives to help more New Yorkers swim safely by addressing the statewide lifeguard shortage, increasing swimming instruction and enhancing amenities offered at pools and beaches.

This announcement compliments Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” summer campaign to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

View the full list of awardees. Highlights include:

Capital Region awarded more than $28 million including:

The City of Albany – ($10 million) Lincoln Park Pool: The City of Albany is undergoing a complete rehabilitation of the Lincoln Park Pool. Built in 1930 and located in the South End of Albany in a distressed census tract, the project includes a zero-entry pool, a half Olympic style lap pool, splash pad and upgraded restrooms.

Schenectady County – ($10 Million) Capital Region Aquatic Center: SUNY Schenectady County Community College, Schenectady County and the Capital Region Aquatic Center will construct an 80,000 square foot, state-of-the-art aquatic facility with a regulation Olympic-sized pool and diving with seating for 1,200 spectators and on-deck seating for 600 athletes in downtown Schenectady. The location will provide greater access to aquatic programming for all ages and abilities, and become a community anchor for aquatic education, competition and workforce development efforts such as lifeguard certification.

Central New York awarded $4 million:

The City of Syracuse – ($4 Million) for two projects:

The City of Syracuse Upper Onondaga Park Pool Improvement Project ($2 million) focuses on updating the existing pool facility and the interior of the bathhouse which will enhance the functionality, safety and accessibility of the pool and bathhouse, ensuring they meet modern standards and better serve the community.

The Thornden Park Pool ($2 million) will be expanded to include 10 competition lanes, a separate 3-foot depth area designed for children, a new concrete pool deck, new shade structures, upgraded water service and drainage, new ladders and fencing, and an advanced sand filter system. Additionally, the project will include accessibility improvements including accessible ramps, handrails and ADA compliant changing facilities, enhanced with lighting for evening swimming and security.

Finger Lakes Region awarded $1,394,800:

The City of Rochester – ($1,394,800) Lightfoot Park Construction Phase 1: The City of Rochester will implement the Lightfoot Park Master Plan including replacement of the aging outdoor pool with a new ADA accessible pool, splash pad and ADA accessible playground.

Long Island Region awarded $9,990,280:

Village of Hempstead – ($9,990,280) Kennedy Park Pool: The Village of Hempstead will implement a comprehensive renovation of the Kennedy Memorial Park Pool facilities including the replacement of the bathhouse, concession building, main pool and filtration system. The existing wading pool will be replaced with a spray pad and a new concrete deck and new walkways will be installed to improve overall accessibility.

The Mid-Hudson Region awarded more than $38 million including:

Dutchess County – ($10 million) Youth Opportunity Union Aquatic Center: Dutchess County will construct the Youth Opportunity Union Aquatic Center, comprised of an eight-lane lap pool, a two-lane family and therapy pool, and locker rooms. The Aquatic Center is part of a larger Youth Opportunity Union facility that includes space for after school programming.

The City of Newburgh – ($8 million) Delano Hitch Aquatics Center: The City of Newburgh will construct a new aquatic center to replace the pool complex originally constructed in 1920, featuring a fully ADA accessible competition sized pool, new changing rooms and restrooms, new parking area, new concessions stand and a splash pad.

The Mohawk Valley awarded $553,366:

The Town of Sharon – ($553,366) Town Community Pool Project: Originally constructed in 1965, the town will replace the current pool with a new pool double in size. They plan to construct a shade pavilion and a new bath and pump house.

The New York City Region awarded more than $46 million including:

New York City – ($10 million) Van Cortlandt Park Pool Complex: The NYC Department of Parks & Recreation will reconstruct the entire pool complex at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, including the pool tubs and decks, filtration system and pool facility buildings with an ADA compliant design.

New York City – ($10 million) Averne East Aquatic Center: The NYC Department of Parks & Recreation will develop an aquatics center within the Arverne and Edgemere neighborhoods of Queens that will include an outdoor pool that is free and open to the public in the summer and an indoor pool accessible to the public through an NYC Parks recreation membership. The aquatics center will serve as a hub for recreation, fitness and aquatics related training.

The North Country Region awarded $2,508,000:

The City of Ogdensburg – ($2,508,000) Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool: The City of Ogdensburg will renovate the Elsa M. Luksich public pool and bathhouse complex, including replacing the pool surface, decking, filtration system and plumbing, making the facility accessible for individuals with disabilities, and modernizing the bathhouse.

The Southern Tier awarded more than $1.6 million including:

The Village of Walton – ($500,000) John "Jack" Kelly Pool Renovation Project: The Village of Walton is renovating the John "Jack" Kelly Memorial Pool including replacing the pool decking, piping, drainage components and the kiddie pool.

The Town of Cohocton – ($680,000) Lawrence Parks Park Pool: The Town of Cohocton will replace the pool at Lawrence Parks with an ADA certified pool.

Western New York Region awarded more than $14 million including:

The City of Buffalo – ($7,280,000) Houghton Pool Improvements: The City of Buffalo will demolish the existing Houghton Park pool, along with the nearby shelter house and garage, and replace it with a community pool which will be constructed with a zero depth entry, lap lanes and fencing. Additional amenities will include a new splashpad with play features and safety surfacing.

Town of Cheektowaga – ($2,260,440) Cheektowaga Town Pool Beautification and Enhancement Project: The Cheektowaga Town Pool Beautification and Enhancement Project will include installation of new security fence, public safety cameras and access control, handicap accessibility including an ADA ramp, two new ADA lifts, a new filtration system, and other amenities.

Making SUNY Pools Community Anchors

Governor Hochul secured nearly $2 million in the FY 2025 Budget for SUNY campuses to offer lifeguard certification courses and expand access to learn-to-swim classes for youth. Today, SUNY is awarding nearly $700,000 to 11 campuses in the first round of funding. These funds will expand access to free or low cost learn-to-swim classes, and lifeguard or water safety instructors training and certification. In addition, several SUNY campuses are including options for adaptative swimming for children with disabilities.

SUNY Brockport will expand program offerings for area students and lifeguard certification classes. In addition, they will partner with the “Swim N Gym” program which works closely with school districts on the west side of Rochester to bus in students from local schools for adaptive swimming.

will expand program offerings for area students and lifeguard certification classes. In addition, they will partner with the “Swim N Gym” program which works closely with school districts on the west side of Rochester to bus in students from local schools for adaptive swimming. University at Buffalo will partner with local Buffalo schools and community centers to expand learn-to-swim courses at both UB campuses, as well as partnering with the Special Olympics to expand access for practice sessions.

will partner with local Buffalo schools and community centers to expand learn-to-swim courses at both UB campuses, as well as partnering with the Special Olympics to expand access for practice sessions. SUNY Cortland will train 30 additional lifeguards and 20 additional water safety instructors and will expand access to learn-to-swim classes for children in the community. The campus will partner with the YMCA and YWCA to teach swimming to very young children and will provide instructor training adaptive swim lessons.

will train 30 additional lifeguards and 20 additional water safety instructors and will expand access to learn-to-swim classes for children in the community. The campus will partner with the YMCA and YWCA to teach swimming to very young children and will provide instructor training adaptive swim lessons. SUNY Delhi will offer lifeguard instruction, swimming lessons and transport costs for classes for kids from 4H and nearby school districts; as well as swim lessons for Delhi students.

will offer lifeguard instruction, swimming lessons and transport costs for classes for kids from 4H and nearby school districts; as well as swim lessons for Delhi students. SUNY Geneseo will offer free learn-to-swim classes for community members.

will offer free learn-to-swim classes for community members. Mohawk Valley Community College will expand learn-to-swim classes and lifeguard certification for local students, including providing transportation. In addition, MVCC will use funds to equip the pool with an accessible lift and stairs for adaptative swim.

will expand learn-to-swim classes and lifeguard certification for local students, including providing transportation. In addition, MVCC will use funds to equip the pool with an accessible lift and stairs for adaptative swim. SUNY Maritime will use these funds to expand learn-to-swim opportunities for approximately 500 children in the Bronx and train 24 additional lifeguards.

will use these funds to expand learn-to-swim opportunities for approximately 500 children in the Bronx and train 24 additional lifeguards. North Country Community College will use the funding to expand offerings for learn-to-swim classes and additional lifeguard certification courses.

will use the funding to expand offerings for learn-to-swim classes and additional lifeguard certification courses. Nassau Community College will expand access to learn-to-swim classes for over 150 students from local schools and will provide transportation to the learn to swim classes.

will expand access to learn-to-swim classes for over 150 students from local schools and will provide transportation to the learn to swim classes. SUNY Orange will bring back their community learn-to-swim classes for the first time since the pandemic and also support additional lifeguard certification courses.

will bring back their community learn-to-swim classes for the first time since the pandemic and also support additional lifeguard certification courses. SUNY Potsdam will partner with Potsdam Middle School to increase access to learn to swim classes as well other community groups in the area.

will partner with Potsdam Middle School to increase access to learn to swim classes as well other community groups in the area. Tompkins Cortland Community College will increase access to learn-to-swim classes and lifeguard and water safety instruction. TC3 will also partner with their campus childcare center for water safety and swimming classes for very young children at the campus child care center. In addition, staff members at TC3 will get certified as adaptative swim instructors, offering additional swim class opportunities for children with special needs.

Today’s announcements follow Governor Hochul’s recent announcement that Pier 35 near Manhattan's Lower East Side was selected as the final location for + POOL, a floating, filtered swimming facility in New York City waters. New York State is partnering with New York City to jointly fund an ongoing, three-month water filtration demonstration project, as well as a pilot of the pool for final testing in 2025, to ensure this innovative model can safely provide swimming access for New Yorkers.

DASNY President Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to support Governor Hochul’s NY SWIMS initiative to improve the quality of life for New Yorkers, and to help ensure that families across the State have safe and accessible places to swim. The number of awards and the scope of projects is evidence of the success of Governor Hochul’s proposal. We look forward to working with municipalities on this creative initiative to build lasting facilities that will serve New Yorkers long into the future.”

Commissioner Pro Tempore of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Randy Simons said, “We dove into the NY SWIMS initiative all year with a focus on free swimming, teaching our kids to swim, more access for families to cool off, plus new, state-of-the-art pool projects. Couple that with Governor Hochul’s ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ message that promotes parks as a key necessity to our mental well-being, this Parks Centennial summer season has connected communities more than ever before.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “The 12 SUNY campuses selected for the first round of SWIMS grants will play a key role in ensuring every corner of the State is safe to swim. The SUNY System is committed to working with the state government, our campuses and the community to turn the SWIMS vision into a reality. We are grateful for the leadership of Governor Hochul and the support of the state legislature in providing necessary funding for our campuses to make this happen.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The City of Albany is incredibly grateful to the Governor and the NY SWIMS program for this $10 million award. Before being closed for rehabilitation, the Lincoln Park pool was a staple of the city, and with the contribution of these funds we will be able to ensure it continues to be a central fixture for Albany’s children, and families. As we continue to feel the impact of climate change, it is imperative we provide opportunities for our residents to beat the heat. This pool is an important part of our community, where residents can come together and enjoy fun, safe, outdoor activities; where children can play together, learn to swim, and enjoy their time in the sun. The City again would like to thank the Governor for this historic investment, and we look forward to fun summers at the Lincoln Park Pool.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Access to safe swimming facilities shouldn’t be a luxury — it’s a necessity, especially as climate change makes our summers warmer and warmer. We’re investing more money in New York City’s pools than at any point in the last 50 years, and we’re grateful to Governor Hochul for her partnership in making sure that New Yorkers in all five boroughs can beat the heat and learn to swim in high-quality swimming pools."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, “I am thrilled that the City of Buffalo will receive over $7 million in funding from Governor Kathy Hochul through the NY SWIMS initiative. This investment will allow us to demolish the existing Houghton pool and shelter house and replace them with a new, state-of-the-art community pool. The project will also include a modern splash pad with water-play features and safe surfaces, creating a welcoming space for families and residents of all ages to enjoy. This funding underscores Governor Hochul's commitment to enhancing recreational facilities across the City of Buffalo and ensuring that our community has access to top-quality, inclusive amenities. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued partnership in our efforts to build Buffalo into a world-class city.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “NY SWIMS is making a big splash in Syracuse. With these grants, we will be able to complete renovations to two of the city’s biggest and most used pools. The pool facilities and bathhouse at the iconic Upper Onondaga Park pool will be updated and Thornden Park pool and changing facilities will undergo major improvements. Our pools are a major benefit of city life, and I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her support of children, families and swimmers of all ages.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “As the climate continues to warm, the ability to have fun and find relief from oppressive heat in and around water is yet another disparity that threatens the health and safety of minority and disadvantaged residents in Rochester and other communities across New York State. I want to commend Gov. Kathy Hochul for her commitment to swim equity and thank her for supporting our efforts to provide these aquatic amenities at the Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity and Justice. Working together to identify and close racial and economic imbalances in all segments of our residents’ lives – whether its jobs and education or swimming and street trees – is how we are creating a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester by inspiring hope and delivering opportunity for everyone.”

Walton Mayor Edward Snow Sr. said, “The Village of Walton Board and I are extremely pleased to be receiving this grant. Thousands of people, both young and old, will enjoy the many improvements we will be able to make for all who come to have a great time. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul and all legislators who made this grant possible.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr., said, “On behalf of myself, the Board of Trustees and most importantly the residents of the Village of Hempstead we are simply delighted to hear that we were awarded the funding needed to upgrade the pools at Kennedy Memorial Park. We thank the Governor and her team for providing access to the funds necessary to ensure that safe, modern pool facilities are available to everyone. It is so important that our children have access to programs that teach swimming lessons.”

City of Ogdensburg Mayor Michael Tooley said, “Thanks to the NY SWIMS grant, the City of Ogdensburg can address our pool infrastructure issues, expand water recreation through the addition of a Splash pad, and at the same time provide children and their families safe spaces to learn how to swim and prevent childhood drowning. Thanks to Governor Hochul for including NY SWIMS in the 2024-25 Executive Budget, to the NYS Legislature for supporting this program, and to our Planning and Development team in developing this successful grant application.”

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “This is fantastic news for the City of Newburgh! Governor Hochul's commitment to the NY SWIMS initiative and the significant investment of $8 million for Newburgh will undoubtedly enhance the community's recreational facilities that are already ongoing. Our state-of-the-art new aquatic center at Delano Hitch Stadium will provide a much-needed space for families to gather, swim, and enjoy healthy activities together. This initiative not only promotes physical well-being but also strengthens community ties. It's great to see such support for underserved communities, ensuring that everyone has access to quality recreational opportunities. Exciting times lie ahead for Newburgh!”

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said, “This exciting news of this $10 million NY SWIMS award is a pivotal milestone for our Youth Opportunity Union. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for seeing the potential of the YOU and look forward to working with partners to make this project a reality and creating something that is truly for the community and by the community.”

Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Brian Nowak said,” I would like to thank the Governor for Cheektowaga being awarded a NY Swims grant. These funds will help our town offer swim classes and recreational swimming opportunities for many years to come. The upgrades and repairs to our facilities are much needed.”

Town of Sharon Supervisor Sandra Manko said, “Thank you Governor Hochul for the investment into the Town of Sharon! It means a lot to us because we have a great need for school age children activities during the Summer months. The funds will be used to increase capacity, functionality and accessibility by adding a pump house, restroom, sidewalk, kiddie pool, pavilion and more. We are really excited!”

Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature Gary Hughes said, “We are incredibly grateful that Governor Hochul shares our vision for the SUNY Schenectady Aquatic Center. This $10 million award moves us one step closer to bringing this transformative project to life. The facility will not only boost tourism and support local businesses but will also equip our residents with the essential life skill of swimming, helping to combat childhood drowning and create a safer community for all.”

Helping Kids Learn To Swim

Governor Hochul previously announced a $1.5 million Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant program. Administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), the Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant Program will connect New York school age children (pre-K through grade 12) with swimming instruction by reimbursing transportation costs (including parking and vehicle use fees) incurred by eligible entities for travel to facilities in New York State that are operated by State, municipal and not-for-profit organizations, and offer swim instruction for a nationally recognized learn-to-swim curriculum such as the American Red Cross, YMCA or Starfish Aquatics.

The program allows for grant recipients to be reimbursed up to $45,000 per fiscal year for eligible transportation expenses, and there is no matching share required. Applications will be received on a rolling basis. Grant details and guidelines are available on the State Parks website.