Attorney General Jackley Announces Tribal Prioritized Law Enforcement Training Graduation Sept. 3

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that 21 officers, including nine tribal law enforcement officers, will graduate from the state’s tribal prioritized law enforcement class course on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The 13-week course, which started June 3, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations.

“This course helps all of the recruits, no matter what agency they work for, to be strong law enforcement officers and ensure public safety across South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Special thanks to Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell, the BIA and state and local law enforcement for providing support and instructors for the course.”

Graduation begins at 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre. The ceremony will include opening remarks by Gov. Noem and the keynote address by Attorney General Jackley.

Members of the 192nd Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement agency are:

Anthony Aronov, Martin Police Department; Stephanie Bright, Box Elder Police Department; Forrest Calhoun, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety; Michelle Casiano, Sisseton Wahpeton Agency; Derrek Eagle, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe; Lance Fillspipe, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety; Dante Gardini, Union County Sheriff’s Office; Tamya Jo Garneaux, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety; Gavin Hoeper Saxton, Pierre Police Department; Samuil Matveev,Campbell County Sheriff’s Office; Mitchel Meyers, Stanley County Sheriff’s Office; Nicholas Myhre, Custer County Sheriff’s Office; Grant Namminga, University of South Dakota; Kohl Oster, Davison County Sheriff’s Office; Ashaun Roach-Valandra, Sisseton Wahpeton Agency; Curtis Shields, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office; Kenneth Stands, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety; Joseph Uses Knife, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe; Lisa Walterman, Brookings Police Department; Bryan Warner, Spink County Sheriff’s Office, and Akia Winters, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

