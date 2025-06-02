Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Former State Employee Charged With Forging Her Own Medical Marijuana Card

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 2, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Pierre woman has been charged with four counts of falsifying her own medical marijuana card while she was an employee of the South Dakota Department of Health.

Alexandra Feiner, 24, has been charged with one felony count of Forgery, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison; one felony count of Offering a False or Forged Instrument for Filing, Registering or Recording, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison; one felony count of Possession of a Forged Instrument, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison; and one misdemeanor count of Falsification of Public Records by a Public Officer or Employee, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail.

It is alleged that the defendant avoided both the medical provider certification requirement and the fee.

“The defendant is charged with using her position of trust as a Department of Health employee for her own personal benefit,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This type of conduct reflects poorly on those state government employees who work hard for South Dakotans.”

The alleged crimes occurred between March 2024 and March 2025. The State Department of Health cooperated with the investigation conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

No initial court appearance has been scheduled for Feiner. She is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

