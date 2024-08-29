President Cyril Ramaphosa attends signing of the Cooperation Agreement to Combat Crime, 30 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 30 August 2024, attend the signing of the Cooperation Agreement to Combat Crime to be held in Cape Town, Western Cape Province.

The President will deliver a keynote address and witness the signing of the agreement led by Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, in partnership with Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, Government and City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

This significant event follows a stakeholder engagement held on the 27th of August 2024, which saw a robust and productive dialogue with representatives from Community Policing Forums (CPF), spiritual organisations, and the business community.

The Cooperation Agreement aims to enhance collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders in the region to address safety and security concerns effectively. It will also focus on community-driven initiatives, the integration of resources, and the development of innovative strategies to combat crime and promote public safety.

This is also in line with the constitutional mandate of the South African Police Service, which is to prevent, combat, and investigate crime and to protect the inhabitants of the Republic of South Africa.

The programme will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 30 August 2024

Time: 12h00

Venue: Erica Park Sports Ground, Belhar, Cape Town

For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi on 076 523 0085 or Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS on 082 040 8808

