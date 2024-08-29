Governor DeSantis Awards the Nature Coast the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and Rural Infrastructure Fund for Infrastructure Improvements

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded funds for workforce development and infrastructure improvements through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) and the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF). Awards were made to Citrus County, Cross City, and Cedar Key for projects that will complete critical infrastructure and strengthen rural economies.

“Today’s award will help to attract high-demand, high-wage jobs and businesses to the Nature Coast community,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This strategic investment will benefit the businesses, job seekers, and local economies of Citrus County, Cross City, and Cedar Key.”

“I’m grateful for Governor DeSantis’ investment in these catalytic projects for Citrus, Dixie and Levy Counties,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “The Governor’s awarding of these funds will help elevate Citrus, Dixie and Levy County leaders’ vision for bringing high-wage, high-demand jobs to their communities.”

The following entity will receive an award through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund:

Citrus County ($2.8 million) – for infrastructure improvements through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to build a wastewater line that will serve Holder Industrial Park. This project is the final infrastructure needed to open the 551-acre industrial park to business.

The industrial park is expected to create 1,000 direct jobs and between 1,000 and 2,000 indirect jobs, many of which will be high-skill and high-wage occupations in the manufacturing, warehousing, and industrial sectors. The park’s completion is estimated to increase Citrus County’s Gross Domestic Product by $367 million annually.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

The following entities will receive an award through the Rural Infrastructure Fund Award:

Cedar Key Water and Sewer District ($2.5 million) – to provide rehabilitation of six sewer lift stations within the city limits of Cedar Key.

Town of Cross City ($620,000) – to perform water quality testing, evaluate existing potable wells, prepare an action plan for repairing and rehabilitating the existing wells, and potentially siting and drilling a new well.

