Tru Consulting Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Superstep Capital to Propel Growth in the Anaplan Ecosystem

BROOMFIELD, CO, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tru Consulting , the Anaplan Partner of the Year for the Americas, today announced that it has received a strategic growth investment from Superstep Capital , a leading private equity firm specializing in growth-oriented technology services companies. This partnership is set to accelerate Tru Consulting's already impressive growth trajectory, expand its team of industry-leading experts, and enhance its ability to deliver cutting-edge, client-focused solutions across the higher education and public sector industries.Since its founding in 2019, Tru Consulting has rapidly established itself as a premier partner in the Anaplan ecosystem, renowned for its unwavering commitment to client success and innovative strategies that address the most complex challenges faced by financial leaders in the public sector. The firm’s recent recognition as the 2024 Anaplan Partner of the Year for the Americas underscores its exceptional contributions and impact within the industry. Anaplan optimizes business decision-making through its leading scenario planning and analysis platform so their customer can outpace their competition and the market. Their partner network is instrumental in the deployment and support of its platform.Superstep Capital’s investment comes at a pivotal time in Tru Consulting’s journey. Over the past three years, Tru has experienced remarkable growth, driven by its deep industry expertise, client-centric approach, and dedication to excellence. This strategic partnership with Superstep will enable Tru to further deepen its relationship with Anaplan, accelerate its innovation efforts, and bring even more robust, high-impact solutions to its clients."We are confident that Tru’s partnership with Superstep Capital will further enhance their capabilities, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and expanding our collective impact across the industries we serve," said Ray Curbelo, Vice President of Partner and Alliances, Ecosystem Development at Anaplan.“We are excited to partner with Superstep Capital, a firm that shares our vision for driving meaningful outcomes through innovation and client partnership,” said Mela Fezzey, CEO of Tru Consulting. “Superstep’s deep experience in scaling technology services firms will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities, grow our team, and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. This investment marks a new chapter of growth for Tru, one that will see us enhancing our impact across the industries we serve.”Tru Consulting has consistently delivered exceptional results, completing 150+ Anaplan projects with a 100% success rate for prominent clients including NASA-JPL, Lower Colorado River Authority, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, University of Notre Dame, University of Southern California, and Michigan State University. This investment will allow Tru to build on its proven success, expand its team of experts, and reinforce its leadership position within the Anaplan ecosystem.“Tru Consulting has consistently demonstrated its ability to drive digital transformation for its clients, and we are excited to support their continued growth,” said Ben Gaddis, Partner at Superstep Capital. “We believe that our partnership will enable Tru to build on its strong culture, expand its deep capabilities in the Anaplan ecosystem, and continue delivering exceptional value to its clients.”As Tru Consulting embarks on this exciting new phase, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to its core values of excellence, partnership, and client success. The leadership team, including Senior Managing Partner Wayland Ng and CEO Mela Fezzey, will continue to guide the firm as it leverages this new partnership to achieve even greater impact.About Tru ConsultingTru Consulting is a leading North American consultancy specializing in digital transformation, with a strong focus on leveraging the Anaplan platform to drive business outcomes for clients across various industries. Recognized as Anaplan’s Partner of the Year for the Americas, Tru Consulting is committed to delivering innovative, high-impact solutions that help clients navigate complex business challenges and achieve sustainable growth. For more information about Tru Consulting and its services, please visit tru.consulting.About Superstep CapitalSuperstep Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with leading technology services companies. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to partnership, Superstep Capital works closely with its portfolio companies to drive innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. For more information about Superstep Capital, please visit superstepcapital.com

