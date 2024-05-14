Tru Consulting is Recognized As Being One Of The Fastest Growing Asian American Businesses
Tru Consulting recently received the 2024 USPAACC FAST 100 Asian American Business Award.
As an organization that is proudly composed of 70% female members and 54% individuals who identify as members of underrepresented minority groups, receiving this recognition is particularly rewarding.”BROOMFIELD, CO, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Consulting, Inc., an exclusive Anaplan partner, partners with higher education and public sector institutions to create best-in-cloud connected planning, budgeting, and forecasting solutions. These solutions provide clients with the ability to improve organization-wide processes to transform operations with the ability to make better business decisions.
Over the past year, Tru Consulting has been honored with a series of prestigious awards and recognitions. To add to that list, Tru Consulting recently received the 2024 USPAACC FAST 100 Asian American Business Award. This most recent accolade marks us as a leader among Asian American businesses, shining a light on the commitment to diversity, excellence, and making a positive impact in the communities served.
“As an organization that is proudly composed of 70% female members and 54% individuals who identify as members of underrepresented minority groups, receiving this recognition is particularly rewarding. It affirms our dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment where every individual can thrive and contribute to our collective success.”-Mela Fezzey, Senior Managing Partner & CEO
About Tru Consulting, Inc.
At Tru Consulting, we're not just a professional services firm; we're pioneers at the forefront of innovation for the Higher Education and Public Sector industries. Driven by a mission to deliver unparalleled excellence, we forge trusted relationships and surpass expectations with a client-centric approach that breaks the mold of traditional consulting. With deep roots in the education sector, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities facing institutions today. By leveraging our extensive industry experience and the strong relationships we've nurtured, we empower educational institutions to thrive in an ever-changing landscape, enhancing operations, strategy implementation, and sustainable growth. For further details about Tru Consulting, visit https://www.tru.consulting.
About Anaplan
Anaplan is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using Anaplan’s proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterprise to move your business forward. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 200 partners and more than 2,000 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anaplan.com.
