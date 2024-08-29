Biden-Harris Administration Awards $81.3 Million in Funding to Further Advance the President’s Unity Agenda
Awards including funding to integrate primary and behavioral health care, expand drug treatment court capacity
Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), announced $81.3 million in grant awards, including more than $16 million to support the integration of primary and behavioral health care. The integration of primary and behavioral health care is considered the future of health care because it uses systematic, evidence-based approaches to improve the delivery of person-centered comprehensive care; increases access to preventive care and screenings; coordinates care to address mental, physical, social, and substance use related needs; and reduces overall costs of care for patients, providers, and health care systems. The announcement also included more than $24 million to expand capacity of drug treatment courts – a proven model for reducing unnecessary incarceration of individuals with substance use disorder. Previous capacity-expanding awards resulted in increases in abstinence from substance use, in work or educational attainment, and in housing stability.
Additional awards will support Tribal behavioral health, advance prevention science, support communities of recovery, and connect people to care. This funding highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to address the mental health and overdose crises – two key pillars of the President’s Unity Agenda for the Nation.
“Now, more than ever, we need to make treatment for people with mental health challenges and substance use disorders accessible and affordable. By integrating primary and behavioral health care and utilizing evidence-based approaches, we are helping to ensure that more Americans receive the comprehensive care they need and deserve – while reducing overall costs for patients and providers,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “President Biden and Vice President Harris’ Unity Agenda is taking on the biggest challenges facing Americans, including beating the opioid epidemic and tackling the mental health crisis. We will continue to expand our efforts to support Tribal behavioral health, advance prevention science, support communities of recovery, and connect more people to care.”
“Holistic, coordinated behavioral and primary health services gets people the care they need early and minimizes gaps in individuals’ overall health and wellness management,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “Integrating these systems will improve the care and delivery experience for both patients and providers, improve the appropriate allocation of resources, and achieve better health outcomes.”
The $81.3 million in awards includes:
- Promoting the Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care: States – ($9.2 million) – This program promotes full integration and collaboration in clinical practices between physical and behavioral health care; supports the improvement of integrated care models for physical and behavioral health care to improve overall wellness and physical health status; and promotes the implementation and improvement of bidirectional integrated care services.
- Promoting the Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care: Collaborative Care Model – ($7.1 million) – The goal of this program is to support implementation of the Collaborative Care Model, an evidence-based, integrated care approach that addresses mental and substance use conditions in primary care settings.
- Expand Substance Use Disorder Treatment Capacity in Adult and Family Treatment Drug Courts – ($24.6 million) – The goal of this program is to expand substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery support services in existing drug courts.
- Building Communities of Recovery – ($6.7 million) – This program works to mobilize and connect a broad array of community-based resources to increase the availability and quality of long-term recovery support for persons with substance use disorders and co-occurring substance use and mental disorders.
- Tribal Behavioral Health – ($10.2 million) – This program works to prevent and reduce suicidal behavior and substance use/misuse, reduce the impact of trauma, and promote mental health among American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) youth, up to and including age 24, by building a healthy network of systems, services, and partnerships that support youth.
- Screening, Brief Intervention & Referral to Treatment – ($9.4 million) – This program implements the screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment public health model (or SBIRT) for children, adolescents, and/or adults in primary care and community health settings and schools, with a focus on screening for underage drinking, opioid use, and other substance use.
- Prevention Technology Transfer Centers Cooperative Agreements – ($8.1 million) – This program works to maintain and enhance the Prevention Technology Transfer Center Network to provide training and technical assistance services to the substance misuse prevention field, including professionals/pre-professionals, organizations, and others in the prevention community who serve and support children, youth, young adults, families, parents, and other adults.
- First Responders – Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act – ($6 million) – This program provides resources to support first responders with training, administering, and distributing naloxone and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved overdose reversal medications or devices.
These grant awards align with SAMHSA’s mission to lead public health and service delivery efforts that promote mental health, prevent substance misuse, and provide treatments and supports to foster recovery while ensuring equitable access and better outcomes.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).
