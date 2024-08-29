Biden-Harris Administration Awards $81.3 Million in Funding to Further Advance the President’s Unity Agenda

Awards including funding to integrate primary and behavioral health care, expand drug treatment court capacity

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), announced $81.3 million in grant awards, including more than $16 million to support the integration of primary and behavioral health care. The integration of primary and behavioral health care is considered the future of health care because it uses systematic, evidence-based approaches to improve the delivery of person-centered comprehensive care; increases access to preventive care and screenings; coordinates care to address mental, physical, social, and substance use related needs; and reduces overall costs of care for patients, providers, and health care systems. The announcement also included more than $24 million to expand capacity of drug treatment courts – a proven model for reducing unnecessary incarceration of individuals with substance use disorder. Previous capacity-expanding awards resulted in increases in abstinence from substance use, in work or educational attainment, and in housing stability.

Additional awards will support Tribal behavioral health, advance prevention science, support communities of recovery, and connect people to care. This funding highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to address the mental health and overdose crises – two key pillars of the President’s Unity Agenda for the Nation.

“Now, more than ever, we need to make treatment for people with mental health challenges and substance use disorders accessible and affordable. By integrating primary and behavioral health care and utilizing evidence-based approaches, we are helping to ensure that more Americans receive the comprehensive care they need and deserve – while reducing overall costs for patients and providers,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “President Biden and Vice President Harris’ Unity Agenda is taking on the biggest challenges facing Americans, including beating the opioid epidemic and tackling the mental health crisis. We will continue to expand our efforts to support Tribal behavioral health, advance prevention science, support communities of recovery, and connect more people to care.”

“Holistic, coordinated behavioral and primary health services gets people the care they need early and minimizes gaps in individuals’ overall health and wellness management,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “Integrating these systems will improve the care and delivery experience for both patients and providers, improve the appropriate allocation of resources, and achieve better health outcomes.”

The $81.3 million in awards includes:

These grant awards align with SAMHSA’s mission to lead public health and service delivery efforts that promote mental health, prevent substance misuse, and provide treatments and supports to foster recovery while ensuring equitable access and better outcomes.

