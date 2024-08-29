New Sealing Method Could Save Homeowners Up to $40,000 on House Repairs

Aerial view of the community in Basking Ridge where ZD Stucco Repair introduced the new stucco sealing method Application of a sealant to a stucco surface ZD Stucco Repair logo

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZD Stucco Repair has introduced a new sealing method that can save homeowners up to $40,000 on future repairs by protecting their home's exterior from elements. Starting with the community of 44 homes in Basking Ridge, NJ, this breakthrough solution ensures that stucco walls do more than enhance curb appeal—they serve as a durable first line of defense against rain and weather damage, offering long-lasting protection for years to come.Introducing ZD Stucco Repair's New Sealing ServiceBased on years of experience and continuous research into materials, ZD Stucco Repair recently introduced a sealing service designed to protect homes from rain while allowing the surfaces to remain breathable. This service is particularly beneficial for stucco and other masonry surfaces, which can be prone to water damage over time.The Process: Ensuring Long-Lasting ProtectionThe sealing process begins with a comprehensive pressure washing of the surfaces, a critical step that removes dirt, mold, and other debris, ensuring the best adhesion for the sealant. Once the surface is clean, the sealant is applied to all stucco surfaces. This method ensures that the sealant penetrates the surface effectively, providing long-lasting protection. A second coat is then applied to enhance protection further.One key feature of the sealer is its clarity and invisibility once applied, allowing the home to maintain its natural appearance while being shielded against the elements.Be Proactive: Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late“Water damage can be costly and devastating,” says Pamela Dicso, CEO of ZD Stucco Repair. “But with our new sealing service, homes can be protected before any damage occurs. Whether managing multiple properties or safeguarding a single home, ZD Stucco Repair is ready to help. In fact, owners of 7,000 sq. ft. houses in Basking Ridge could save up to $40,000 on maintenance and repairs over the next 10 years thanks to this service.”Large-Scale Expertise You Can TrustThe Basking Ridge project, involving the sealing of 44 homes, required careful planning and execution, showcasing ZD Stucco Repair's ability to handle large-scale projects with precision and efficiency.The new sealing service is just one example of their innovation in meeting client needs. Join the homeowners who have already benefited from this sealing technology and rest easy knowing their homes are in good hands.

Advanced Water-Repellent Sealing Technology for Stucco and Masonry Protection

Legal Disclaimer:

