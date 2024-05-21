Population Connection Announces Winners of World of 8 Billion International Student Video Contest

The contest has become a creative vehicle for students to learn how to research a topic of global importance, and share that new understanding with others” — Pam Wasserman, Population Connection's Senior Vice President for Education

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eighteen winners earned top spots in the 13th annual World of 8 Billion student video contest, sponsored by Population Connection. This year, over 3,100 videos were created from 58 countries and 46 U.S. states and territories.

The 60-second videos explore population growth in relation to one of three challenges. This year’s categories were: Climate Migration, Invasive Species and Health.

The complete list of winners for each category, from Egypt to Canada, and Albuquerque, New Mexico to Newton, Massachusetts, can be viewed below, along with their videos.

Climate Migration Winners

Health Winners

Invasive Species Winners

Over the years, many teachers have incorporated the contest into their lesson plans annually, using it as a form of project-based learning.

“I cannot tell you enough how exciting it is for my students to engage in the World of 8 Billion Video Contest annually. It provides them with an opportunity to explore real world issues that impact people and the environment and they are able to be creative and have their voices heard by experts in their field”, said Sarah Kopplin, a middle school social studies teacher who has participated in the contest for 8 years.

In addition to educating viewers about their chosen topic and how it relates to human population growth, students had to propose at least one idea for a sustainable answer to the issue. The winning pieces presented innovative solutions to problems including coastal flooding, health disparities, and the spread of invasive species. Solutions included utilizing new technology, sustainable agriculture practices, regenerative shorelines, and more!

"The contest has become a creative vehicle for students to learn how to research a topic of global importance, and share that new understanding with others," said Pam Wasserman, Population Connection's Senior Vice President for Education.

The contest’s three high-school first-place winners each received a $1,200 cash prize, while the three second-place winners each received $600 and six honorable mentions each received $300. Middle-school students who claimed first and second place received $600 and $300, respectively. In the past, many students have used the prize money to save for their education or fund future creative projects and passions.

World of 8 Billion was organized by Population Education, a program of Population Connection. A panel of 49 judges —including college and high-school educators, filmmakers, and topic experts—selected the winners.

Population Connection is the national grassroots population organization that educates young people and advocates for progressive action to stabilize world population at a level that can be sustained by Earth’s resources.