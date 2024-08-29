boohoo Expands Social Commerce Initiative to the US, Celebrates at an Official Event With Influencers

The initiative redefines social commerce by integrating 1000s of creators into the shopping experience on boohoo.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a massively successful launch of The boohoo Collective in the United Kingdom, the company is expanding its social commerce program to the United States. The initiative redefines social commerce by integrating 1000s of creators into the shopping experience on boohoo.com. Approved influencers receive a personal page on boohoo.com where they can curate their favorite products and feature their shoppable TikTok & Instagram content for their followers. boohoo see this opportunity as key to collaborating with their legacy Sorority communities, as well as enabling the brand to define a new community through The Collective.boohoo will be celebrating the United States’ expansion of The boohoo Collective with 300 influencers and celebrities at the Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles on August 29th.boohoo Senior Brand Executive, Erika Soto, said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with LoudCrowd for the US market relaunch, curating an innovative shopping experience that resonates with our customers. This collaboration is a key component of our influencer marketing strategy, which we expect will strengthen our presence in the US. This personalized, creator-first approach is reimagining the future of fashion eCommerce.”U.S. based creators joining The boohoo Collective unlock instant access to a creator storefront on boohoo.com. Influencers can then curate their favorite boohoo looks to feature alongside their UGC content. Creators are able to directly tag products in their UGC content, enabling a seamless shopping experience for their followers.Creators then share their shoppable UGC, personalized page, and discount code on their social media channels to earn commissions. Creators will also be able to earn rewards, have access to campaign launches before anyone else and be able to attend exclusive influencer trips and events.An exclusive feature of the U.S.-based program is the ability for creators to move up tiers based on sales driven. At the entry tier, creators can earn commission, gift cards, and exclusive branded merchandise. At the second tier, creators earn a boosted commission plus the opportunity for boohoo shopping sprees. At the third tier, creators get another boosted commission, plus invites to the boohoo Showroom and events, the opportunity to win concert tickets to the hottest shows, and weekend getaway opportunities. At the top tier, creators will get the opportunity for personal styling sessions at the boohoo LA showroom, invitations to boohoo’s brand trips, and ability to earn huge cash prize incentives.LoudCrowd, the first platform to enable creators to produce shoppable UGC and sell natively via a brand’s eCommerce website, believes the expansion of the program into the United States will unlock even greater program successCEO of LoudCrowd Gary Garofalo said, “The boohoo US team has shown a ton of vision and leadership for their boohoo Collective launch, and we’re really excited to energize their creator community with this amazing launch event.”The boohoo Collective currently empowers thousands of creators to deliver a personalized shopping experience on boohoo.com. With the expansion into the United States, boohoo hopes to welcome thousands more passionate influencers.About boohoo:Leading the fashion e-commerce market, boohoo was founded in Manchester, UK, beginning its journey as boohoo.com—an inclusive and innovative brand aimed at young, value-conscious customers. Since 2006, boohoo has consistently pushed boundaries to deliver trending and inspiring fashion 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offerings to include curve, petite, and tall lines.About LoudCrowd:LoudCrowd, founded in Austin Texas, is the first social commerce technology platform to enable DTC brands the ability to give all of their influencers and creators a co-branded landing page directly on that company’s eComm website. LoudCrowd has been pushing the boundaries of influencer innovation, scale, and automation for the largest international brands like Wayfair, Sony, and Steve Madden. LoudCrowd’s ongoing mission is to help brands build and grow their owned social commerce channels amid growth in 3rd party options like TikTok Shops.

