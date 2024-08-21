Pashion Footwear Empowers Sorority Chapters to Raise Money for Philanthropy Through Social Commerce

All sorority chapters are encouraged to sign-up for the Pashion Ambassador Program to unlock exclusive discounts for members while raising funds for philanthropies of their choice

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pashion Footwear , the leader in convertible footwear, has announced a new partnership with LoudCrowd , the premier social commerce platform, to launch the Pashion Sorority Ambassador Program . This unique initiative allows sorority chapters across the United States to not only enjoy exclusive discounts on Pashion's versatile footwear but also earn a generous 12% cash back donation towards philanthropies of their choice.Pashion Footwear, founded by proud Alpha Chi Omega alumna Haley Pavone, is dedicated to empowering women to have it all through its innovative convertible heels. With the Sorority Ambassador Program, Pashion is taking this commitment to the next level by directly supporting the philanthropic initiatives of sorority chapters nationwide."This program is going to allow us to open up an entirely new demographic - all while utilizing LoudCrowd to give back to Chapter philanthropies! It's a win-win for the Sorority houses, for Pashion, and for doing good," said Haley Pavone, founder and CEO of Pashion Footwear.LoudCrowd, the technology solution powering Pashion's social media & creator-affiliate strategy, enables the seamless integration of social commerce into the Pashion eCommerce website. Through LoudCrowd's Creator Storefronts, sorority chapters can curate their favorite Pashion Footwear products and create shoppable user-generated content. Any orders involving the chapter’s storefront or discount code then earn commission that will be donated to philanthropies.The Pashion Sorority Ambassador Program offers a range of benefits for participating chapters, including:20% discount on Pashion orders for all chapter members, family, and friends12% cash back donation to a chapter's chosen philanthropy with each purchase using the chapter's unique affiliate codeCustomizable sorority storefronts to showcase recommended styles for recruitment, formals, and other eventsRewards website points for chapters that tag Pashion on social media, redeemable by chapter leadership"We are thrilled to partner with Pashion Footwear on this innovative program that not only supports women in feeling and looking their best but also empowers them to make a positive impact through philanthropy," said Gary Garofalo, co-founder of LoudCrowd.Sorority chapters interested in joining the Pashion Sorority Ambassador Program can find more information and sign up at https://pashionfootwear.com/pages/sorority-ambassador-program About Pashion Footwear:Pashion Footwear is a pioneer in convertible footwear, creating beautiful and versatile products that seamlessly adapt to women's diverse lifestyles. With a mission to empower women to have it all, Pashion believes in the power of design to make life easier and help women reach their full potential.About LoudCrowd:LoudCrowd is the first social commerce platform giving brands the ability to give all of their influencers a co-branded landing page directly a company’s eCommerce. LoudCrowd is pushing the boundaries of influencer innovation for enterprises like Wayfair, Sony, and Steve Madden. LoudCrowd’s mission is to help brands build owned social commerce channels.

