Alison Barkoff Announces Departure from HHS

Today, Alison Barkoff, the senior official performing the duties of the Administration for Community Living (ACL) Administrator and Assistant Secretary for Aging, announced that she will be leaving the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in early October.

Barkoff joined ACL on the first day of the Biden-Harris Administration. Under her leadership, ACL has worked closely with disability and aging advocates and partners across federal government to strengthen protections for the civil rights of people with disabilities and older adults and to improve access to the services and supports they need to maintain their health and independence in the community.

For example, ACL played a critical role in increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatment for older adults and people with disabilities – and in ensuring that the unique needs of both populations are integrated throughout HHS’ disaster planning and response going forward. ACL also issued new regulations for its Older Americans Act programs and for Adult Protective Services across the country, and partnered with other HHS agencies to create the strongest regulations ever to prevent disability discrimination in health and human services and to expand access to Medicaid-funded home and community-based community services.

“We owe Alison Barkoff immense thanks for her fierce and uncompromising advocacy for the rights of Americans with disabilities and older adults,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “While Alison was leading ACL, we have delivered on our promise to help every American, regardless of age or disability, live where they choose, with the people they choose, and with the ability to participate fully in their communities. Alison embodies the Biden-Harris Administration’s relentless pursuit of fairness and inclusion for every American regardless of their station in life. We congratulate and wish her the best on her continued mission to help Americans achieve their own pursuit of happiness.”

Throughout her tenure, Barkoff has focused on building partnerships to address the complex, multi-systemic issues that pose the greatest challenges to living in the community. For example, to advance the Administration’s priority of strengthening the care infrastructure, ACL collaborated with partners across federal government and the private sector to develop the first-ever National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers and launch the Direct Care Workforce Strategies Center. Through other partnerships, ACL created the Housing and Services Resource Center, which is increasing access to affordable, accessible housing; established the Interagency Coordinating Committee on Healthy Aging and Age-Friendly Communities to create a national plan on aging; and improved access to behavioral health care and supports for people with disabilities and older adults.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the Administration for Community Living and the incredible team that is working to make it possible for all people, regardless of age or disability, to live self-determined lives,” said Alison Barkoff. “Thanks to their dedication and hard work, the support of the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS leadership, and our partnerships across federal government and the aging and disability networks, we have taken action and made substantial progress on the issues that are most important to people with disabilities and older adults. ACL’s mission is my own life’s mission, and I am looking forward to building upon the work we have done together in my new role.”

Barkoff will join George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health as the Harold and Jane Hirsh Associate Professor of Health Law and Policy and director of the Hirsh Health Law and Policy Program.