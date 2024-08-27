Prime Minister Robert Golob receives representatives of the RTV Slovenija management

SLOVENIA, August 27 - The meeting was called in response to a request by the management of the public institution Radiotelevizija Slovenije, addressed to the Government of the Republic of Slovenia, for an increase in the RTV licence fee in accordance with the Radiotelevizija Slovenija Act (ZRTVS-1). The meeting also aimed to provide information on the reasons for the proposed increase, as set out by the management in its request.

The management of RTV Slovenija informed Prime Minister Golob about the challenges they are facing and presented further steps to introduce changes at this public institution. They agreed that, along with the increase in the RTV licence fee, it is also necessary to change the legislation to enable the public institution to implement the changes necessary for RTV Slovenija to become a modern and high-quality public media outlet. At the same time, the changes will also allow for the public institution’s stable and independent financing in the long term.

It should be recalled that the amendment to the Radiotelevizija Slovenija Act was one of the first laws submitted by the Government led by Robert Golob as soon as it was possible in accordance with the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly. Voters supported the Government's efforts to ensure the independence and programme autonomy of RTV Slovenija and approved the law by a large majority in a subsequent legislative referendum in November 2022.

Alongside Prime Minister Robert Golob, the meeting was attended by Minister of Culture Asta Vrečko, Minister of Finance Klemen Boštjančič, Head of the Prime Minister's Office Luka Špoljar, and State Secretary Petra Aršič.

The Slovenian Government will decide on the increase in the RTV licence fee by the end of August. The proposed increase in the fee represents a minimal increase compared to the increase in the fixed costs due to price increases, which have risen by EUR 7.5 million or 50.5% since 2012.