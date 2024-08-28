Minister Fajon discusses plans for more effective development cooperation with implementing institutions

SLOVENIA, August 28 - Minister Fajon began by presenting the results of the OECD Development Assistance Committee peer review of Slovenia's development cooperation and humanitarian aid, which recognised Slovenia's institutions as a comparative advantage and an example of good practice for other members of the OECD DAC. The main recommendations in this area were to reduce the number of partner countries in which Slovenia operates and to choose fewer projects and increase their value.

Minister Fajon emphasised that implementing institutions play a vital role in the implementation of Slovenia's commitments under the Development Strategy 2030 and that development projects enhance Slovenia's reputation as a development partner and have a very positive impact on the local population. The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs is currently co-financing 32 projects implemented by the institutions, for a total of almost EUR 9 million. The Minister stressed the Ministry's commitment to ensuring stable and long-term planned funding for development activities, as this is the only way development aid can be effective. She invited the institutions to draft project proposals for the next budget period, focusing on cross-cutting issues (gender and environment) and on the thematic and geographical priorities of Slovenian development cooperation and humanitarian aid.

The institutions were also invited to participate in and present their work at the 12th Slovenian Development Days, which will take place from 15 to 22 October 2024 under the title For a World Without Hunger.

The meeting was attended by: Ms Jana Repanšek, Director, and Ms Ivana Nedižavec Korada, Deputy Director (CEF), Ms Nina Čepon, Executive Director, and Ms Jelka Klemenc, Head of the Development Cooperation Department (CEP), Ms Mojca Kopše, Head of the Department of International Development Cooperation, and Ms Maja Čargo, Senior Expert at the Department of International Development Cooperation (CMSR), as well as Mr Tomaž Lovrenčič, Director, and Ms Sabina Beber, Deputy Director of ITF Enhancing Human Security.