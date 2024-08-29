OneWell Health Care Enhances its services for Connecticut’s IDD Community with Transportation & Assistive Technology

OneWell Providers Transportation via Uber & Assistive Technology Solutions for the IDD Community in CT OneWell Health Care of CT - Contact info

OneWell Health Care enhances IDD support in Connecticut with Uber transportation and advanced Assistive Technology, promoting independence and quality of life.

Our mission is to enhance the lives of individuals with IDD by providing top-quality care and support. With these new services, we empower our participants to live more independently.” — Aytekin Oldac, CEO & Founder of OneWell Health Care

FARMINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a premier provider of home healthcare services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) in Connecticut, is pleased to announce an expansion of its service offerings. This enhancement includes the provision of specialized transportation through Uber and the integration of advanced Assistive Technology devices aimed at improving the quality of life and fostering greater independence within the IDD community.

Transportation plays a vital role in promoting independence and community integration. OneWell Health Care’s collaboration with Uber is designed to offer safe, reliable, and accessible transportation solutions specifically tailored to the needs of individuals with IDD. This service aims to facilitate daily activities, medical appointments, and social interactions, ensuring that transportation challenges do not impede the pursuit of a vibrant and fulfilling life.

In addition to transportation services, OneWell Health Care is excited to introduce a suite of Assistive Technology devices:

- SmartCare: SmartCare is an innovative alert system designed to assist individuals in managing their daily routines. This intuitive device provides timely reminders for key tasks, such as medication management, attending appointments, and completing daily chores. By helping users maintain a structured schedule, SmartCare supports their ability to stay organized and engaged in essential activities.

- Invidyo Health: A cutting-edge health monitoring device that delivers real-time data on vital health metrics, enabling proactive management of health conditions and minimizing the risk of medical emergencies.

- The Communication Tablet: A user-friendly device designed to empower individuals with communication challenges. This tablet facilitates effective communication, enabling users to express their needs, preferences, and emotions more clearly and independently.

OneWell Health Care continues to lead the way in providing comprehensive services that address the evolving needs of the IDD population. The integration of Uber transportation solutions and cutting-edge Assistive Technology devices highlights the organization’s commitment to innovation and excellence in care.

For more information about OneWell Health Care’s new services or to learn how these offerings can benefit individuals with IDD, please contact OneWell Health Care.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a dedicated home healthcare provider specializing in support for serving individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). The organization offers comprehensive array of services, including home modifications, in-home nursing, respite care, and assistive technology solutions for the IDD community, all designed and aimed to enhance the quality of life and promote greater independence for its participants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.