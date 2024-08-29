decodeMR Upgrades its Healthcare Market Research Services in Thailand Backed by Deep Local Expertise

decodeMR

decodeMR upgrades its healthcare market research service in Thailand by introducing a dedicated HCP panel and a robust network of local field resources.

Our mission is to deliver region-specific insights in diverse and complex regions like the APAC and strengthening our services in Thailand is a natural progression of our commitment to this region.” — Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO & Managing Director, decodeMR

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- decodeMR , a leading provider of market research consulting and business analytics solutions, is excited to announce the upgrade of its healthcare market research service support in Thailand . This development includes the introduction of a dedicated HCP panel and a robust network of local field resources. These improvements enable decodeMR to bring the high standards of research quality and insight generation for which it is known across the Asia-Pacific region, to the Thai market.Thailand has a unique medical problem of having an abundance of specialists over general practitioners. Further high demand for private healthcare due to shorter wait times and better facilities and wide variance in access and quality across urban and rural areas, making healthcare market research particularly challenging.decodeMR with its deep understanding of Thailand’s healthcare system is poised to address these challenges and provide nuanced market research that accurately captures the true dynamics of this dual public-private landscape."Our mission at decodeMR is to deliver nuanced and region-specific insights, particularly in diverse and complex markets like those in Southeast Asia. Expanding our services in Thailand is a natural progression of our commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. We are excited to bring our deep expertise and innovative research methodologies to address the unique demands of the Thai market,” said Ashish Shukla, PhD, Managing Director and CEO of decodeMR.Raja Mukesh Dokala, Director, decodeMR, added, " With our strong foundation in Asia-Pacific healthcare research, we are well-equipped to understand and respond to the distinct characteristics of Thailand’s healthcare sector. By integrating our upgraded HCP panel and leveraging local field network, we aim to provide unparalleled research support that meets the specific needs of our clients in Thailand.”In addition to healthcare market research support, decodeMR continuously adopts advanced technologies and AI to improve service offerings. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes data visualization, survey scripting and hosting and predictive analytics, all designed to help organizations thrive in a data-driven world.About decodeMRdecodeMR is a leading market research consulting and business analytics solutions provider, offering innovative solutions to help organizations thrive in the digital age. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, decodeMR delivers customized data visualization, market research analytics, advanced predictive analytics, and strategic business intelligence to organizations worldwide.For Media Inquiries, please contact:Ashish Shukla, PhDCEO & Managing Director,decodeMRashish@decodemr.comRaja Mukesh DokalaDirector - Business Development,decodeMRraja@decodemr.comGeneral EnquiriesWebsite: www.decodemr.com Email: support@decodemr.com

