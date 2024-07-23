decodeMR Strengthens Healthcare Research Services Through Dedicated Panel and Increased Local Capabilities in Indonesia
decodeMR through its dedicated HCP panel and increased local resources strengthened healthcare market research service offering in Indonesia
Our overarching mission is to tackle market research complexities in geographically/logistically diverse areas like APAC and strengthening our services in Indonesia aligns seamlessly with this mission”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- decodeMR, a leading provider of market research consulting and business analytics solutions, is excited to announce the strengthening of its healthcare market research services support in Indonesia. This advancement is driven by the introduction of a dedicated HCP panel and access to local field resources. This strategic move ensures that the level of coverage, expertise, and quality that decodeMR has been offering in Singapore, will now be extended to the Indonesian market.
— Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO & Managing Director, decodeMR
Indonesia, being the fourth most populous country with growing middle class, and rising health awareness, emerges as a significant market for the bio-pharmaceutical and medical device industry. However, it presents unique challenges, such as its geographical spread across thousands of islands and multiple local languages and dialects, which necessitate specialized market research solutions.
decodeMR is committed to addressing these challenges and providing high-quality healthcare market research support tailored to the needs of the Indonesian market.
Ashish Shukla, PhD, Managing Director and CEO of decodeMR, stated, "Our overarching mission is to tackle the complexities of market research in geographically and logistically diverse regions such as the Asia-Pacific. The expansion of our services into Indonesia aligns seamlessly with this mission, allowing us to address the intricate challenges of its vast landscape and deliver impactful insights for the Indonesian market.”
Raja Mukesh Dokala, Director, Business Development, decodeMR, added, "decodeMR’s extensive experience in the other parts of the Asia-Pacific region has provided us with deep insights into market dynamics and challenges. By leveraging this expertise alongside our dedicated panel for Indonesia and local resources, we are well-positioned to deliver tailored, high-quality support that addresses the specific needs of the Indonesian healthcare research.”
In addition to healthcare market research support, decodeMR continuously adopts advanced technologies and AI to improve service offerings. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes data visualization, survey scripting, hosting and predictive analytics, all designed to help organizations thrive in a data-driven world.
About decodeMR
decodeMR is a leading market research consulting and business analytics solutions provider, offering innovative solutions to help organizations thrive in the digital age. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, decodeMR delivers customized data visualization, market research analytics, advanced predictive analytics, and strategic business intelligence to organizations worldwide.
For Media Inquiries, please contact:
Ashish Shukla, PhD
CEO & Managing Director,
decodeMR
ashish@decodemr.com
Raja Mukesh Dokala
Director - Business Development,
decodeMR
raja@decodemr.com
General Enquiries
Website: www.decodemr.com
Email: support@decodemr.com
Raja Mukesh D
decodeMR
+91 81051 43893
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram