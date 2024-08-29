Third-Party Logistics Provider to Expand in Wythe County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Camrett Logistics, a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) company headquartered in the town of Wytheville, will invest $575,000 to expand its warehouse in Wythe County. The expansion, which will allow the company to better serve local manufacturers in Wythe County, will create 10 new jobs.

“This expansion will help Camrett Logistics strengthen its Wythe County operations and Virginia’s supply chain ecosystem alike,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are always gratified to see a homegrown Virginia company continue to invest in the Commonwealth.”

“Camrett Logistics is an integral part of the supply chain in southwestern Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This expansion will help their clients continue to provide customers with top-notch services.”

“Camrett Logistics has experienced tremendous growth over the past year, including the announcement in Pulaski County that created 58 new jobs and the acquisition of a new location in Wytheville,” said President of Camrett Logistics Cameron Peel. “This success is largely attributed to the dedication and exceptional work of the company's talented employees. As Camrett Logistics continues to grow, the company remains committed to fostering a positive work environment that empowers employees to thrive and contribute to the organization's continued success. The new facility in Wytheville will be a distribution center for bottles along with American food that is loaded in containers and sent to American Armed Forces bases across the globe with help from the Port of Virginia.”

“Wythe County is proud to see Camrett Logistics’ continued growth and success,” said Chairman of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors Brian W. Vaught. “Camrett is an integral part of our industrial community and is a prime example of the collaboration that keeps Wythe County at the center of progress.”

“It always brings me joy to see existing Virginia companies like Camrett Logistics expand and grow operations in the communities where they were originally planted,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “Wythe County and the entire Southwest Virginia region are proud of Camrett Logistics’ success, and I applaud their decision to further invest in the Wythe County warehouse.”

“This is great news for Wythe County and Camrett Logistics,” said Delegate Jonathan Arnold. “This expansion is indicative of the strength of Camrett Logistics and their continued commitment to investing in Wythe County and Southwest Virginia.”

Camrett Logistics has been providing warehouse and 3PL services in Southwest Virginia since its founding in 1995. The company currently operates 11 facilities in Virginia, including locations along the Interstate 81 corridor in Pulaski County, Rockbridge County, Town of Bluefield, Wythe County, and the City of Roanoke.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Wythe County to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.