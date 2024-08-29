Minister Gwede Mantashe conducts site visit to Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage Pilot Project in Leandra, 30 Aug

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will on Friday, 30 August 2024 conduct a site visit to the CCUS Pilot project in Leandra. The CCUS Project Site is one of the country’s priority projects which forms part of the Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions against climate change.

In advancing South Africa’s commitment to shift towards a low carbon economic growth trajectory, consistent with the commitment to the international climate change protocols using science, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) has successfully concluded a comprehensive geological site characterization in Mpumalanga.

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister during the site visit to the CCUS Pilot Project Site as follows:

Date: Friday, 30 August 2024

Time: 09h00 – 14h00

Venue: Portion 8, Farm Goedehoop, Leandra (Along R29 Road) GPS Coordinates: -26.367919, 28.942278

To RSVP, contact:

Mr Solomon Phetla Solomon.phetla@dmre.gov.za / 083 650 4395

For media enquiries: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

Makhosonke Buthelezi 082 359 5584

Nathi Shabangu 073 852 1922

