Introducing Catherine Valleroy, Author of Better Look

ROCHESTER, NEWYORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catherine Valleroy , a poet who has been writing verse since the tender age of eight, shared her poetic journey with the world on September 8, 2023. Her work, deeply personal and introspective, reflects her path toward self-awareness and authenticity. "Better Look," the first of her three forthcoming poetry collections, is a twenty-year journey of self-disclosure and spiritual growth.Poetry, as an art form, has long been a medium for expressing emotions and experiences. It gives readers a lens through which to view the world comfortably and with complete inspiration. The poetic life, which emphasizes observation, can deeply influence the writer and the reader, and all those who appreciate the beauty of language. Fans of poetry often seek works that speak to their own journeys and challenges, which makes the genre rich with universal themes."Better Look" by Catherine Valleroy explores the author’s inner life- a collection of poems that invites readers to join Valleroy on a reflective journey over two decades. Catherine's eloquent poetry touches on themes of self-discovery and vulnerability. The book has also received widespread acclaim from readers on Amazon for its portrayal of the author’s journey toward self-discovery. Comments like, “Every word in "Better Look" is packed with emotion and artistry. A poetic MUST read!” and “Her words make me feel seen which feels really good.” are common on the platform.When asked about her inspiration for writing this book, Catherine shared, “My poetry is a mirror of my soul’s journey. Through 'Better Look,' I hope to offer readers a glimpse into the transformative power of self-reflection and the beauty of embracing one's true self.”Readers have found inspiration in Catherine’s words, with many particularly enjoying her recent poetry readings on her YouTube channel, “Catherine’s Poetic Life™.” In addition to the book, Valleroy has released a spoken word album featuring select poems from "Better Look," available on Soundcloud. This album allows listeners to experience the rhythmic and emotive qualities of her poetry in a new and immersive way."Better Look" is available globally and can be purchased online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IngramSpark.For more information about Catherine Valleroy and her work, or to listen to her spoken word album, check out her profile on Soundcloud.About Catherine ValleroyCatherine’s Poetic Life™ is Valleroy’s way of writing, meditating, dressing, cooking, interacting—living and is addressed in all forms of media that she creates. Over the past 20 years, she has worked on three books of poetry: Better Look, Better Looking, and Seeing and has begun two books of prose: Humble Food and Meditations from the Stone Soup Sangha. Her second book “Better looking” is launching in November, 2024.

