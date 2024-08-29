OSCE joins discussions with international partners on pressing water governance issues at Stockholm World Water Week

With climate change intensifying, water scarcity growing and an increasing unpredictability in the global water supply, this year’s annual World Water Week conference in Stockholm gathered international actors, including OSCE representatives, to identify and forge frameworks that ensure equitable and sustainable water management.

The OSCE, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Water Witness International, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the World Bank jointly hosted the Seminar Series "Institutions for Water, Peace, and Cooperation" at this year’s Stockholm World Water Week. The event convened global leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore the crucial role of water governance in fostering peace and international co-operation.

Ambassador Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, opened the series by emphasizing the multifaceted role of institutions in water diplomacy.

“Institutions provide essential frameworks to address the sensitivities surrounding water diplomacy and transboundary water co-operation. They serve as platforms for dialogue and, in many cases, contribute to building confidence and trust within and beyond borders. The OSCE contributes to supporting such institutions in promoting transboundary water co-operation,” Ambassador Dzhusupov said.

The seminar series delved into the importance of institutional frameworks in responding to and co-ordinating efforts for peace.

The series featured three focused sessions:

Session 1: Grassroots Institutions and Local Cooperation highlighted the vital role of grassroots organizations in fostering local water co-operation. Shohida Tulieva , a member of the OSCE-SIWI-CAREC Women in Water Management Network in Central Asia and Afghanistan, contributed valuable insights into the importance of community-level initiatives.

highlighted the vital role of grassroots organizations in fostering local water co-operation. , a member of the OSCE-SIWI-CAREC Women in Water Management Network in Central Asia and Afghanistan, contributed valuable insights into the importance of community-level initiatives. Session 2: Regional Basin Organizations and Challenges examined the approaches and challenges faced by Regional Basin Organizations, including from the Dniester River Basin Commission. Representatives from Ukraine and Moldova, Mr. Vitalii Zhuk , Head of the Division on Protection and Reproduction of Water Resources and Marine Ecosystems of the Department of Balanced Management of Use of Nature Resources of the Ministry of Environment Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine and Ms. Ana Jeleapov , Head of River basin Planning and Management Working Group at the Dniester River Basin Commission, shared successful examples of transboundary water co-operation and lessons learned over years of joint work.

examined the approaches and challenges faced by Regional Basin Organizations, including from the Dniester River Basin Commission. Representatives from Ukraine and Moldova, , Head of the Division on Protection and Reproduction of Water Resources and Marine Ecosystems of the Department of Balanced Management of Use of Nature Resources of the Ministry of Environment Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine and , Head of River basin Planning and Management Working Group at the Dniester River Basin Commission, shared successful examples of transboundary water co-operation and lessons learned over years of joint work. Session 3: Global Institutions and Frameworks for Water and Peace concentrated on global institutions that co-ordinate water and peace initiatives, including the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS). Mr. Askhat Orazbay, Chairman of IFAS, emphasized the critical role these institutions play in addressing water-related challenges on a global scale. "The UN, along with its institutions and agencies, plays a vital role in offering technical assistance and support to IFAS, aiding in the enhancement of the environmental conditions in Central Asia and improving the lives of those impacted by the Aral Sea tragedy", said Mr. Orazbay.

The seminar series concluded with a call to action, urging all stakeholders to prioritize water governance in both international and domestic agendas. The message was clear: water is a critical resource that must be managed collaboratively to prevent conflict and promote peace.

Stockholm World Water Week remains a leading platform for addressing global water issues, bringing together experts and decision-makers to tackle one of the most pressing challenges of our time.