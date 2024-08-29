Macao International Music Festival to present multiple prominent programmes

MACAU, August 29 - Themed ‘And the Stars Shine’, the 36th Macao International Music Festival organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau is dedicated to presenting the audience a star-studded musical feast with timeless melodies. Four prominent programmes are specially recommended, including Leonidas Kavakos and the ApollΩn Ensemble, Mariinsky Orchestra, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and Mariza and the Macao Chinese Orchestra, and a pre-show talk will be given one hour before for the first three programmes. In addition, co-artistic directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Wu Han and David Finckel, will host a piano masterclass and a cello masterclass respectively on 27 October to share their playing techniques. The public are welcome to register for the pre-show talks and masterclasses via Macao One Account.

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos will perform with the five string players and a harpsichordist from the ApollΩn Ensemble at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 11 October, creating an intimate atmosphere with their rendition of several violin concertos by Bach.

The Mariinsky Orchestra was met with an enthusiastic response in its first-ever performance in Macao in 2016 under the baton of the world-famous conductor Valery Gergiev and is now coming back to perform at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 26 and 27 October, rendering the classics by Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Rachmaninoff and other great Russian composers.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, a paramount chamber music ensemble in the United States, will give their performances at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium on 27 and 28 October, showcasing their supreme virtuosity through the iconic pieces by composers such as Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Mahler, and Schubert. Featuring versatile musicians from around the globe, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center is a world-leading chamber music ensemble widely known for their impeccable interpretations and innovative programming.

Closing performance Mariza and the Macao Chinese Orchestra will be presented at The Londoner Theatre on 4 November by the world-renowned Portuguese Fado diva Mariza and the Macao Chinese Orchestra under the baton of Tsung Yeh. Incorporating Western poetry with Chinese chords and the beautiful voice with instrumental rendition, the concert will be a musical feast of Sino-Portuguese cultural fusion. In addition to the Macau Ticketing Network, tickets are also available through Cotai Ticketing at www.cotaiticketing.com or hotline (853) 2882 8818.

Tickets for the MIMF programmes are currently on sale via the Macau Ticketing Network. Tickets for the “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque．Passion” are on sale via the Cinematheque．Passion. Other outreach activities are open for registration through “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account, seats are limited and some activities have an admission charge.

For more information about the programmes and outreach activities, please visit the MIMF’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/fimmand follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”).