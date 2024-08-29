Macau-Digit Force Joint Laboratory of Intelligent Interaction inaugurated

MACAU, August 29 - The University of Macau (UM) and Macau Digit Force Technology Co Ltd held a plaque unveiling ceremony for the University of Macau-Digit Force Joint Laboratory of Intelligent Interaction. The joint laboratory will focus on assisting various industries in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to create new productivity models and promote the rapid development of AI technology. It aims to set an example for industry-academia collaboration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and foster deeper integration and technological innovation between Macao and the Greater Bay Area.

Yonghua Song, rector of UM, said in his speech that UM has made significant progress in human-computer interaction and AI technologies in recent years. The strategic partnership with Macau Digit Force and the establishment of the joint laboratory will further enhance the development of intelligent interaction technologies, and facilitate the effective translation of research results through innovative approaches for the benefit of society.

Liu Zhenfeng, CEO of Macau Digit Force, said that many sub-industries have already transformed from analogue to digital and from the Internet to the Internet of Things. He believes that the next significant change will be from the Internet of Everything to the Artificial Intelligence of Things. He expressed hope that through cooperation, Macau Digit Force and UM will jointly advance the commercialisation of large-scale AI models in health spaces, smart elderly care, and other sub-industries, thus contributing to the high-technology industry in Macao and the Greater Bay Area. Founded in 2024, Macao Digit Force is a subsidiary of Zhuhai Digital Power Technology Co Ltd. Focusing on ‘digital home’ as its core development direction, the company is dedicated to driving technological innovation and industrial development of smart home devices and has gained widespread recognition in the industry.

Looking ahead, UM plans to cooperate with more enterprises with strong research capabilities and technological advantages, so as to further deepen industry-academia collaboration within the region and lay a foundation for building a smart society in Macao and the Greater Bay Area.