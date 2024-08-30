Le Quoc Thai Appointed National Director of Mister Globe Vietnam

Le Quoc Thai: From Factory Worker to National Director of Mister Globe Vietnam Le Quoc Thai's Journey: From Garment Worker to Leading Mister Globe Vietnam Le Quoc Thai: Rising from Factory Floors to Helm Mister Globe Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Quoc Thai , a rising star in the world of beauty pageants, has been appointed the national director of Mister Globe Vietnam. At just 21 years old, Le Quoc Thai quickly made a name for himself in the industry, transforming from a factory worker to a leading figure in Vietnam’s beauty pageant scene.As the new national director, Le Quoc Thai will oversee the organization and management of Mister Globe Vietnam, with a focus on promoting Vietnamese culture and talent on the global stage. His appointment comes after his successful training of Miss Earth Canada 2023, who placed in the top 20 finalists of the international competition.Le Quoc Thai’s journey is one of perseverance and dedication. Originally from Tay Ninh City, he left university at the age of 18 to support his family, working in a garment manufacturing company. Driven by his passion for beauty pageants, he moved to Ho Chi Minh City, where he balanced working as a waiter with studying catwalk techniques and cultivating industry knowledge.His breakthrough came when he trained Miss Earth Canada 2023, which not only established his reputation but also paved the way for his acquisition of the Mister Tourism Globe rights. His new role as the national director of Mister Globe Vietnam marks a significant milestone in his career and the industry.For more information on Le Quoc Thai’s journey and his plans for Mister Globe Vietnam, please visit [Insert Link Here].About Mister Globe VietnamMister Globe Vietnam is a national competition that selects representatives to compete in the global Mister Globe contest, showcasing the culture, talent, and achievements of Vietnamese men on an international platform.

