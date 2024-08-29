SAG Group presents truck cryogenic tank system at IAA Transportation in Hannover/D, Sept 16-22, 2024

Details on the LH2 tank system available at the IAA Transportation in Hanover at the SAG Group booth from September 17 to 22, 2024 in Hall 23, Booth 30

We are convinced that liquefied hydrogen is an efficient fuel option on long-haul routes and that we have succeeded in creating an innovative and economical storage solution with our development. ” — Karin Exner-Wöhrer, CEO of SAG Group

VIENNA/LEND, ÖSTERREICH, AUSTRIA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minus 253 degrees Celsius and high pressure are constantly necessary to store hydrogen in a liquid aggregate state and make it available as a climate-friendly fuel alternative with maximum energy density. The R&D experts of the SAG Group have succeeded in developing a refuelling solution that meets these extreme requirements and can make a significant contribution to CO2-emission-free truck traffic. The system meets the difficult technical requirements and has already proven itself in test runs thanks to its compact size and high reliability. Recently, five hydrogen trucks with SAG cryogenic tank system have been on the road in Europe for further practical testing in real logistics operations.Hydrogen is considered the fuel of the future on the way to emission-free mobility. Liquid hydrogen in particular is a promising alternative to diesel thanks to its high energy density and short refuelling times, and experts assume that LH2 in particular will play a decisive role in achieving the EU's climate targets in truck traffic in the future. Thanks to its high energy density, liquid hydrogen (LH2) is ideal for use on long-haul routes.Technology development in the sense of climate protectionThe SAG Group is providing an important building block on the way to emission-free transport with its cryogenic tank system for LH2. An innovative development that is already being used on the Mercedes Benz GenH2 truck. The stainless steel tank system consists of two interlocked, interconnected tubes, which are vacuum-insulated and each have a capacity of 44 kilograms of LH2. This amount allows a range of more than 1000 km. A special valve system, designed for extremely low temperatures, enables safe refuelling and reliable supply of hydrogen to the fuel cell.The LH2 tank system made by SAG Group in use on Daimler Truck's GenH2 truckKarin Exner-Wöhrer, CEO of SAG Group: "Hydrogen is a real game changer and we are pioneers in the field of LH2 cryotechnology thanks to years of expertise in LNG tank production. We are convinced that hydrogen in liquid form is an efficient fuel option on long-haul routes and that we have succeeded in creating an innovative and economical storage solution with our development. It is already becoming apparent that we will also open up a promising business area with our LH2 tanks. However, the prerequisite for the success of hydrogen-powered vehicles is that a nationwide infrastructure is quickly created, at least on the main traffic routes. After all, the transition to green mobility with LH2 can only succeed if green hydrogen is available in sufficient quantities and across the board."SAG Group: Global player with a local footprint in 6 countries and 9 locationsThe company goes back to Salzburger Aluminium AG, founded in 1898, and today employs around 1100 people at a total of nine locations in Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Mexico and the United States. As a leading manufacturer of aluminum tanks for trucks, SAG is a global supplier to many well-known OEMs. Other products include lightweight components for chassis, air accumulators, compressed air tanks and special components for the passenger car, commercial vehicle, rail and special vehicle industries. The company is the technology leader in the field of cryogenic tanks for LNG & LH2 (Liquefied Natural Gas & Liquid Hydrogen) and was the first company to bring rheocasting (special casting processes for aluminium components) into series production. In 2023, the turnover of the entire group amounted to around 220 million euros.As part of the GreenTech Award ceremony, SAG 2024 was awarded a special prize as "Leading Innovator" for the third time. The reason for this is the company's numerous patents for innovations that make a significant contribution to climate protection.Photos: Copyright Daimler Truck

