Statistics South Africa releases Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 2024, 3 Sept

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the results of the Gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2024, at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 3 September 2024 in Tshwane.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Lock up: 11:00

Embargo: 11:30

Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria

GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824

For RSVP and media inquiries contact:

Felicia Sithole

Tel: 012 339 2401

Cell: 076 430 0693

Email: felicias@statssa.gov.za