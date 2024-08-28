Northern Ireland Gambling Licencing and Industry Data 2023
The publication contains statistics on the following:
- number of amusement permits and gaming machines
- number of lottery certificates and society lotteries
- number of bingo clubs, bookmaking offices and bookmakers’ licences
- number employed in the gambling sector
- revenue from betting and gaming duty and volume of gambling turnover
We would welcome any feedback or comments that you might have in relation to this publication.
This Northern Ireland Gambling Licencing and Industry Data 2023 publication is now available to view in html format.
