Convergia Partners with SecEdge to Offer Advanced Edge Security to Connected Product Solutions for PanAmerican Market

Convergia's strategic partnership and investment with SecEdge expands advanced edge security to connected product solutions throughout the PanAmerican market.

We are enthused to partner with and invest in SecEdge.[...]This strategic move aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative, high-value solutions to our clients across the Americas.” — Alejandro Bitar, President of Convergia

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convergia , a leading PanAmerican provider of integrated connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and investment in SecEdge , the innovative digital security platform-as-a-service company. This collaboration aims to bring SecEdge's cutting-edge connected products and Edge AI security solutions to the rapidly growing PanAmerican market.As part of the agreement, Convergia will become a key market partner for SecEdge in the Americas, leveraging its extensive network and customer base to distribute SecEdge's advanced security technologies. Additionally, Convergia has joined SecEdge's latest round A funding as a strategic investor, further solidifying the partnership.Convergia, with its 20+ years of experience in the connectivity industry, provides a wide range of services including Internet, Data, Cloud, and Unified Communications solutions across the Americas. This partnership with SecEdge will enable Convergia to offer its customers state-of-the-art connected products security solutions, addressing the growing demand for robust protection in the rapidly expanding landscape of connected devices.SecEdge, known for its innovative approach to digital security, offers a comprehensive platform that secures connected products from chip to cloud. Their solutions include Edge AI model protection, secure connectivity for connected devices , and advanced cellular line sharing capabilities. This partnership will significantly expand SecEdge's reach in the PanAmerican market.Alejandro Bitar, President of Convergia, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are enthused to partner with and invest in SecEdge. Their cutting-edge security solutions perfectly complement our connectivity offerings, allowing us to provide our customers with the most advanced and secure connectivity available for their products. This strategic move aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative, high-value solutions to our clients across the Americas."Sami Nassar, President and CEO of SecEdge, commented on the partnership: "We welcome Convergia as both a strategic partner and investor. Their extensive market presence and deep understanding of the PanAmerican connectivity landscape make them an ideal partner for SecEdge. This collaboration will accelerate the adoption of our advanced security solutions in a key global market, helping to protect critical connected infrastructure and data across various industries."This partnership comes at a crucial time as the market for connected products continues to expand rapidly, with billions of devices expected to come online in the coming years. The combined expertise of Convergia and SecEdge will provide businesses across the Americas with the tools they need to securely implement and manage their connected product strategies.For more information about Convergia and its services, visit www.convergia.io . To learn more about SecEdge and its security solutions, visit www.secedge.com ABOUT CONVERGIAConvergia is a PanAmerican provider of integrated connectivity solutions with over two decades of experience. Offering a wide range of services including Internet, Data, Cloud, and Unified Communications solutions, Convergia serves businesses across the Americas with reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions.For more information, visit: www.convergia.io MEDIA CONTACT: Rogelio Melo, Regional Marketing Manager – rogelio.melo@convergia.ioABOUT SECeDGESecEdge™ is a digital security leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for edge AI, compute, and control applications in a software platform. Renowned for its award-winning AI Model protection, the SecEdge platform provides a complete chip-to-cloud solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management.To learn more about SecEdge security solutions, visit www.secedge.com or send an email to info@secedge.com.MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Walken, Marcom Manager - jennifer.walken@secedge.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.