Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $48.33 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.0%

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell culture consumables and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.66 billion in 2023 to $30.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for cell culture products, growing vaccine production, growing demand for 3d cell culture, and demand for cell culture consumables.

The cell culture consumables and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $48.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of cell therapy, precision medicine, globalization of research and production, cell-based assays.

Growth Driver Of The Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market

Increased funding for cancer research is expected to propel the growth of the cell culture consumables and equipment market going forward. Funding refers to the allocation of financial resources, typically in the form of money or capital, to support a specific project, initiative, organization, or activity. Funding plays an important role in the development, advancement, and accessibility of cell culture consumables and equipment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cell culture consumables and equipment market include Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories Private Limited, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGAA.

Major companies operating in the cell culture consumables and equipment market are increasing their focus on introducing coated microplates to gain a competitive edge in the market. Coated microplates are a type of laboratory equipment used in various biological and chemical assays. These microplates are typically made of plastic or glass and feature a surface coating, which can be made of various materials, such as proteins, antibodies, antigens, enzymes, or chemical compounds.

Segments:

1) By Product: Consumables, Instruments

3) By Application: Vaccination, Toxicity testing, Cancer Research, Drug Screening and Development, Recombinant Products, Stem cell technology, Regenerative Medicine, Other End Users

2) By End User: Industrial, Biotechnology, Agriculture, Other End Users

Subsegment: Media, Sera, Reagents, Cell Culture Vessels, Bioreactors, Biosafety Cabinets, Carbon Dioxide Incubators, Centrifuges

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cell culture consumables and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global cell culture consumables and equipment market share. The regions covered in the cell culture consumables and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Definition

Cell culture consumables and equipment are designed to aid scientists in growing new cells in the culture media for drug development, tissue culture, engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production, and toxicity testing.

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell culture consumables and equipment market size, cell culture consumables and equipment market driversand trends, cell culture consumables and equipment market major players, cell culture consumables and equipment competitors' revenues, cell culture consumables and equipment market positioning, and cell culture consumables and equipment market growth across geographies. The cell culture consumables and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

