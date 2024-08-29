First look at designs for new QEH mental health beds to help boost hospital capacity

Release date: 29/08/24

The first concept images have been released of the new 24-bed mental health rehabilitation unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), increasing mental health services for residents in Adelaide’s western suburbs.

Construction is currently underway on the vital project that will deliver a mental health rehabilitation service in a new purpose-built facility, expanding on the acute or short-term mental health services already provided at the QEH.

Hindmarsh Constructions are on site and the pouring of the concrete slab is now underway.

The mental health rehabilitation unit will offer a longer stay service, so consumers have the time and space they need for rehabilitation and therapy.

Central Adelaide Local Health Network (CALHN) staff and consumers with lived experience have co-designed the new facility which will provide a home-like, therapeutic environment to patients, with access to outdoor spaces and natural light.

The design includes 24 bedrooms with private ensuites, courtyards, therapy and recreation spaces and a variety of areas to enhance rehabilitation and recovery for consumers and their families.

The project is part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to significantly increase mental health services across metropolitan Adelaide by delivering an additional 72 mental rehabilitation health beds at the QEH, Modbury and Noarlunga hospitals.

Having more dedicated mental health beds helps to reduce bed block in our hospitals and busy Emergency Departments, while enabling care to be provided in a more appropriate environment.

This new mental health rehabilitation unit adds to the list of the State Government’s infrastructure investments at the QEH with recently completed projects including the Kangkanthi Clinical Services Building, which has delivered an additional 67 new beds on the QEH site, including a brand-new Emergency Department that is 50 per cent larger than the old one.

In addition, the new western Hospital Avoidance Hub, named BRIGHT, opened its doors in the QEH’s former Emergency Department last month, offering safe and effective multidisciplinary rapid assessment and acute care for urgent, but not life-threatening, medical issues.

This year’s State Budget also provided for 36 additional beds which will be fast-tracked at the QEH and open next year.

The mental health rehabilitation unit is due for completion by the end of next year, and the concept images of the building can be viewed here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This brand-new service in Woodville South is just one of the ways we are working to provide South Australians with better access to quality mental health support closer to home.

The Unit will provide contemporary mental health rehabilitation services to people living in the western suburbs, ensuring people can access the right care in the right place.

The State Government continues to put mental health at the forefront of our plans to expand and improve our hospital system.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

The construction of this new mental health unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital continues to improve health services for people living in the western suburbs.

Our community is already giving lots of positive feedback for the new Kangkanthi Clinical Services Building and the Hospital Avoidance Hub.

We also have a new ambulance station in Woodville which has increased ambulance coverage in the surrounding area.

Attributable to Central Adelaide Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Dr Emma McCahon

The new service will ensure mental health patients requiring longer-term support can access the care they need in a place that best meets their needs.

This will improve patient outcomes by putting a clear focus on recovery while also reducing their length of stay in an acute mental health bed.

We would like to thank our staff and consumers for their help in designing this facility which will provide a safe and therapeutic environment for future patients.