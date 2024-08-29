G&L Systemhaus and Truepic Partner to Advance First Authentically Streamed Media

G&L Systemhaus and Truepic pioneer C2PA streaming compliance for European broadcasters

COLOGNE, GERMANY, AND SAN DIEGO, CALIF., USA, //, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- G&L Systemhaus, a leading systems integrator and managed service provider for streaming media, is excited to announce its partnership with Truepic, the enterprise solution for digital content authenticity. Both companies, as members of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), are leading the charge in C2PA streaming compliance for European broadcast companies.By integrating C2PA into existing production and publishing processes using Truepic’s enterprise-grade solutions, the authenticity and integrity of images and videos can be ensured. Each piece of content will be signed with C2PA metadata that communicates its origin and editing history. As a result, applications like video players can validate a video’s authenticity and display this information to viewers consistently. By adopting the C2PA specification, media companies demonstrate their commitment to content transparency and can significantly bolster public trust in their brand.C2PA is the latest addition to G&L’s extensive portfolio of content security technology, including encryption, DRM, watermarking, or prevention from credential theft.Alexander Leschinsky, Co-Founder and CEO at G&L, stated, “Our partnership with Truepic brings a powerful solution to the challenges of today's digital landscape. As generative AI transforms content creation, it also raises the risk of deepfakes and other manipulations that can erode audience trust. Through the implementation of C2PA and our expertise in metadata and digital signatures, we empower broadcasters and media companies to cryptographically safeguard their content, ensuring their audiences can trust what they see in these uncertain times."Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with G&L on their pioneering implementation of the C2PA specification, advancing media transparency in streaming video. By leveraging Truepic's Enterprise C2PA service, G&L ensures a rollout that is secure, robust, and highly scalable. This partnership marks a significant milestone in establishing trust in media, and we are proud to see G&L setting a new standard for the broadcasting industry.”C2PA Workflow IntegrationG&L assists media companies in navigating the initial phases of boosting transparency and meeting regulatory requirements. The content signing and validation process involves several stages and is driven by Truepic’s enterprise-level C2PA developer tools with G&L’s commercial support, ensuring fast deployment and reliable operations. With this C2PA tool set, content authenticity can be cryptographically signed and validated throughout its entire lifecycle.Visit the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s stand 10.D21 at the IBC Show in Amsterdam to see the C2PA Proof of Concept, or G&L Systemhaus stand 14.C05 to discuss your content provenance and protection needs!About G&LG&L Systemhaus provides all your streaming needs under one roof, enabling the seamless delivery of audio and video content—live & on-demand, on-prem, in the cloud & hybrid. Trusted by Europe's largest broadcasters, events, and government entities for over two decades, our international team manages your services with 24/7 support. G&L is committed to efficient and sustainable digital media processing and delivery. For more information, visit www.gl-systemhaus.de About TruepicTruepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the internet. The company’s transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com. Jules CassanoTruepicpress@truepic.com

