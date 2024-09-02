Trash Bags Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Trash Bags Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trash bags market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.96 billion in 2023 to $11.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rapid growth of urban areas, increasing global population, the rise of industrial activities, increased awareness of environmental issues, and the need for efficient waste management in commercial establishments.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The trash bags market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stricter environmental regulations and policies, growing consumer awareness, growth in retail and e-commerce channels, increasing emphasis on recycling, and growing demand for biodegradables.

Growth Driver Of The Trash Bags Market

The rise of e-commerce and home delivery services is expected to propel the growth of the trash bags market going forward. E-commerce and home delivery services are rising due to increasing consumer demand for convenience, wider product availability, and the efficiency of digital shopping platforms. Trash bags are required in e-commerce and home delivery services to manage packaging waste and maintain cleanliness during the storage and disposal of shipping materials.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the trash bags market include Berry Global Inc., The Clorox Company, Reynolds Consumer Products, Novolex Co., RKW Group, Cosmoplast, Inteplast Group, Mapco (Pvt) Ltd.

Major companies operating in the trash bags market are developing innovative products, such as heavy-duty trash bags, to contain and transport large volumes of waste or materials. Heavy-duty trash bags are robust and durable disposable bags typically made from thicker materials such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or other strong plastics, designed to withstand greater weight and resist punctures or tears when holding heavier loads of waste or sharp objects.

Segments:

1) By Type: Drawstring Trash Bags, Flat Trash Bags, Zipper Bags, Star Sealed Trash Bags, T-Shirt Trash Bags, Flat Star Sealed Trash Bags, Other Types

2) By Material: Low Density Polyethylene, High Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, Bio-Degradable Polyethylene, Other Materials

3) By Capacity: 10-25 Kg, 25-50 Kg, 50-75 Kg, 75-100 Kg, 100-150 Kg, More Than 150Kg

4) By End User: Industries, Corporate Offices, Hospitals, Residential, Institutions, Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the trash bags market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the trash bags market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Trash Bags Market Definition

A trash bag is a disposable bag made from plastic or other materials designed to hold waste materials, such as garbage or trash. It is typically used for collecting and transporting household or commercial waste to be disposed of properly. Trash bags come in various sizes, strengths, and colors and are an essential tool for managing and maintaining cleanliness in homes, offices, and public spaces.

Trash Bags Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Trash Bags Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on trash bags market size, trash bags market driversand trends, trash bags market major players, trash bags competitors' revenues, trash bags market positioning, and trash bags market growth across geographies. The trash bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

