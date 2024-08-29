Water and Sanitation on dam levels in Integrated Vaal River System
The Integrated Vaal River System, comprising of 14 dams has once again demonstrated stability despite experiencing a slight decrease this week, dropping from 79.6% last week to 79.1%. Marking a 0.5% decline.
The Vaal Dam, a significant water source within the system, saw its water levels decrease from 47.2% to 46.3% this week. Although lower than the 86.6% recorded at the same time last year, the dam continues to play a crucial role in providing water to the surrounding areas.
Grootdraai Dam has experienced a slight decrease from 82.3% to 80.7% this week, compared to 89.1% at the same time last year.
Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State maintained its healthy level above 90% mark for several weeks, the dam recorded 98.1% this week, slightly down from 98.2% last week. In comparison, the dam recorded 100.2% during the same period last year.
Water levels at Bloemhof Dam have shown a slight decrease this week, dropping from 90.6% to 89.7%. However, the dam has demonstrated high and steady water levels for several weeks. In comparison, last year at this time, the dam was at its full capacity by 102.3%.
Water levels at Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho have remained stable this week, with a slight decrease observed at both Katse and Mohale Dams compared to the previous week.
Katse Dam has decreased marginally this week, from 70.5% to 69.9%. Comparatively, during the same week last year, it recorded at 92.6%.
From the previous week, Mohale Dam's water level has reduced from last week’s 100.6% to 100.5%. It stood at a lower 91.1% last year at this time.
Media enquiries:
DWS Head of Communications, Dr Mandla Mathebula
Cell: 083 235 8675
Andile Tshona
Cell: 073 566 3345
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.