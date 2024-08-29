Water and Sanitation on dam levels in Integrated Vaal River System

The Integrated Vaal River System, comprising of 14 dams has once again demonstrated stability despite experiencing a slight decrease this week, dropping from 79.6% last week to 79.1%. Marking a 0.5% decline.

The Vaal Dam, a significant water source within the system, saw its water levels decrease from 47.2% to 46.3% this week. Although lower than the 86.6% recorded at the same time last year, the dam continues to play a crucial role in providing water to the surrounding areas.

Grootdraai Dam has experienced a slight decrease from 82.3% to 80.7% this week, compared to 89.1% at the same time last year.

Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State maintained its healthy level above 90% mark for several weeks, the dam recorded 98.1% this week, slightly down from 98.2% last week. In comparison, the dam recorded 100.2% during the same period last year.

Water levels at Bloemhof Dam have shown a slight decrease this week, dropping from 90.6% to 89.7%. However, the dam has demonstrated high and steady water levels for several weeks. In comparison, last year at this time, the dam was at its full capacity by 102.3%.

Water levels at Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho have remained stable this week, with a slight decrease observed at both Katse and Mohale Dams compared to the previous week.

Katse Dam has decreased marginally this week, from 70.5% to 69.9%. Comparatively, during the same week last year, it recorded at 92.6%.

From the previous week, Mohale Dam's water level has reduced from last week’s 100.6% to 100.5%. It stood at a lower 91.1% last year at this time.

Media enquiries:

DWS Head of Communications, Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675

Andile Tshona

Cell: 073 566 3345